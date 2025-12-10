Social Media Reacts to BYU's Wild Comeback Win Over Clemson

On Tuesday night, BYU pulled off a program record 22-point second half comeback over Clemson. The Cougars, led by true freshman AJ Dybansta, caught the attention of the sports world with the comeback win. The comeback was completed by Rob Wright who hit a three at the buzzer to give the Cougars the 67-64 win.

In this article, we recapped the best social media reactions to BYU's wild win.

AJ Dybansta Takes Over

BYU true freshman AJ Dybansta outscored Clemson in the second half. It was the freshman phenom that sparked the Cougars' comeback. Dybansta also had more assists than Clemson in the second half. He was absolutely phenomenal.

Wild stat via ESPN Research: AJ Dybantsa had more points AND more assists than Clemson in the second half.



Points: 22-21

Assists: 5-3

Shooting 7-11 vs. 7-27 — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 10, 2025

After BYU had crawled all the way back into the game, Dybansta took the ball into the paint and posterized a pair of Clemson defenders. His dunk sent social media into a frenzy.

Look OUT AJ Dybantsa. Holy cow what a night for him. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 10, 2025

AJ DYBANTSA 😳🫨🫨 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 10, 2025

KSL's Patrick Kinahan called in the best dunk in BYU basketball history.

Move over Mike Hall, AJ Dbyantsa with best dunk in BYU history — Patrick Kinahan (@PKKinahan) December 10, 2025

It wasn't just the dunks that caught people's attention, either. Dybansta made too many highlight plays to count. He impressed the many NBA decision-makers that were in attendance.

Vintage MSG performance for AJ Dybantsa leading BYU over Clemson. Absolutely took over in the second half showing off his tremendous shot-creation prowess, passing and finishing - with a huge audience of NBA decision-makers watching. pic.twitter.com/dv415yEHGg — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) December 10, 2025

We just don’t see scorers enter college with AJ Dybantsa’s level of polish and bag. pic.twitter.com/mybLVLoDJC — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) December 10, 2025

By far the best 20 minutes of Dybantsa's college career thus far. https://t.co/49JYQD3tP9 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 10, 2025

My goodness, AJ Dybantsa is special — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) December 10, 2025

AJ Dybantsa just took over Madison Square Garden, leading BYU back from a 22-point deficit to take down Clemson. 28 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists for the potential No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/qH62GOnJ6Q — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) December 10, 2025

AJ Dybantsa has completely taken over this game in the second half



pic.twitter.com/CJyY6BCWET — Mostly Hoops With Mark Titus & Co. (@MostlyHoopsShow) December 10, 2025

28, nine rebounds, and six assists for AJ Dybantsa tonight at MSG.



Unequivocally the best basketball game of his college career. https://t.co/BbuONWuzzJ — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 10, 2025

According to CBB Analytics, Dybansta is just the fifth player this season to tally at least 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.

AJ Dybantsa against Clemson:



28 PTS (season high)

9 REB (season high)

6 AST (season high)



Dybantsa is only the 5th player this season to hit these marks in a game. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BDi1DrlrpQ — CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) December 10, 2025

Rob Wright Wins It At the Buzzer

To cap off the wild comeback, Rob Wright III hit a game-winning three at the buzzer. It was the perfect ending to an outstanding college basketball game.

ROB WRIGHT FOR THE WIN



BYU COMES BACK TO STUN CLEMSON pic.twitter.com/xwrO7Qd4dV — Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) December 10, 2025

Every major college basketball account posted about Wright's game-winner.

ROB WRIGHT WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 😱🚨@BYUMBB COMES ALL THE WAY BACK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p9D3vwvGO8 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 10, 2025

ROBERT WRIGHT!!! — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 10, 2025

ROBERT WRIGHT!!!! pic.twitter.com/Aph2f0kQ8R — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 10, 2025

BYU AT THE BUZZER FOR THE WIN!!! 🚨



THEY WERE DOWN 22 PTS 😱 pic.twitter.com/t5SOuiLLxt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2025

If you weren’t here in December don’t bother showing up in March

pic.twitter.com/plZScwsikg — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) December 10, 2025

Various angles of the buzzer beater found their way to social media within minutes of Wright's shot.

ROB WRIGHT III WINS IT AT THE BUZZER FOR #10 BYU!! pic.twitter.com/OvgUsZ90SW — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) December 10, 2025

Rob Wright at the buzzer for BYU and the win at MSG. Incredible performance for AJ Dybantsa with 28 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists. pic.twitter.com/lYw5x07vUl — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) December 10, 2025

B

Y

U — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 10, 2025

Incredible win for BYU. Huge rally, spectacular winning shot. Wow. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 10, 2025

BYU assistant coach Will Voigt took to social media to make a "6-7" joke about BYU's game-winning score: 67.

Former Players Chime In

A few former BYU basketball players got in on the fun af the Cougars' historic win, including the legendary Jimmer Fredette.

A 22 point comeback??? — Jimmer Fredette (@jimmerfredette) December 10, 2025

Former BYU guard Egor Demin was in attendance watching this game in person. Demin is a rookie for the nearby Brooklyn Nets.

Egor Demin on hand to watch the Cougs. Elite jacket. pic.twitter.com/owsL31E7GK — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 10, 2025

Former BYU big man Eric Mika used the best meme among the former players on social media.

Although BYU color commentator Mark Durrant gave Mika's meme a run for its money.

Let’s gooooooo!!!! Rob Wright!!!! — Kyle Collinsworth (@collinsworth55) December 10, 2025

Former BYU star Jackson Emery also chimed in.

Wow! 👀 — Jackson Emery (@jacksonemery04) December 10, 2025

BYU head coach Kevin Young capped the win with a speech about finding a way to win. It wasn't always pretty, specifically in the first half, but the Cougars found a way.

