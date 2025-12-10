Social Media Reacts to BYU's Wild Comeback Win Over Clemson
On Tuesday night, BYU pulled off a program record 22-point second half comeback over Clemson. The Cougars, led by true freshman AJ Dybansta, caught the attention of the sports world with the comeback win. The comeback was completed by Rob Wright who hit a three at the buzzer to give the Cougars the 67-64 win.
In this article, we recapped the best social media reactions to BYU's wild win.
AJ Dybansta Takes Over
BYU true freshman AJ Dybansta outscored Clemson in the second half. It was the freshman phenom that sparked the Cougars' comeback. Dybansta also had more assists than Clemson in the second half. He was absolutely phenomenal.
After BYU had crawled all the way back into the game, Dybansta took the ball into the paint and posterized a pair of Clemson defenders. His dunk sent social media into a frenzy.
KSL's Patrick Kinahan called in the best dunk in BYU basketball history.
It wasn't just the dunks that caught people's attention, either. Dybansta made too many highlight plays to count. He impressed the many NBA decision-makers that were in attendance.
According to CBB Analytics, Dybansta is just the fifth player this season to tally at least 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.
Rob Wright Wins It At the Buzzer
To cap off the wild comeback, Rob Wright III hit a game-winning three at the buzzer. It was the perfect ending to an outstanding college basketball game.
Every major college basketball account posted about Wright's game-winner.
Various angles of the buzzer beater found their way to social media within minutes of Wright's shot.
BYU assistant coach Will Voigt took to social media to make a "6-7" joke about BYU's game-winning score: 67.
Former Players Chime In
A few former BYU basketball players got in on the fun af the Cougars' historic win, including the legendary Jimmer Fredette.
Former BYU guard Egor Demin was in attendance watching this game in person. Demin is a rookie for the nearby Brooklyn Nets.
Former BYU big man Eric Mika used the best meme among the former players on social media.
Although BYU color commentator Mark Durrant gave Mika's meme a run for its money.
Former BYU star Jackson Emery also chimed in.
BYU head coach Kevin Young capped the win with a speech about finding a way to win. It wasn't always pretty, specifically in the first half, but the Cougars found a way.
