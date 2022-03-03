WCC Basketball Tournament: Tip-Off Times and TV Schedule
On Thursday, the West Coast Conference kicks off both the men's and women's basketball tournaments. Below is a full schedule including tip-off times, tv schedules, and brackets.
WCC Men's Basketball Tournament
Thursday, March 3 - Round One
Game 1 | 6:00 PM PT - #8 Pacific vs #9 Loyola Marymount
Game 2 | 8:00 PM PT - #7 San Diego vs #10 Pepperdine
TV Options: NBC Sports California | Bally's SoCal | Bally's San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | BYUtv | WCCN
Friday, March 4 - Round Two
Game 3 | 6:00 PM PT - #5 BYU vs winner of Game 1
Game 4 | 8:00 PM PT - #6 Portland vs winner of Game 2
TV Options: NBC Sports California | Bally's SoCal | Bally's San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | BYUtv | WCCN
Saturday, March 5 - Quarterfinals
Game 5 | 7:30 PM PT - #4 San Francisco vs winner of Game 3
Game 6 | 9:30 PM PT - #3 Santa Clara vs winner of Game 4
TV: ESPN2
Monday, March 7 - Semifinals
Game 7 | 6:00 PM PT - #1 Gonzaga vs winner of Game 5
Game 8 | 8:30 PM PT - #2 Saint Mary's vs winner of Game 6
TV: ESPN (Game 7) | ESPN2 (Game 8)
Tuesday, March 8 - Finals
6:00 PM PT - winner of Game 7 vs winner of Game 8
TV: ESPN
WCC Women's Basketball Tournament
Thursday, March 3 - Round One
Game 1 | 12:00 PM PT - #8 Pepperdine vs #9 Loyola Marymount
Game 2 | 2:00 PM PT - #7 Santa Clara vs #10 Pacific
TV Options: NBC Sports California | Bally's SoCal | Bally's San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | BYUtv | WCCN
Friday, March 4 - Round Two
Game 3 | 12:00 PM PT - #5 Saint Mary's vs winner of Game 1
Game 4 | 2:00 PM PT - #6 San Diego vs winner of Game 2
TV Options: NBC Sports California | Bally's SoCal | Bally's San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | BYUtv | WCCN
Saturday, March 5 - Quarterfinals
Game 5 | 1:30 PM PT - #4 Porland vs winner of Game 3
Game 6 | 3:30 PM PT - #3 San Francisco vs winner of Game 4
TV Options: NBC Sports California | Bally's SoCal | Bally's San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | BYUtv | WCCN
Monday, March 7 - Semifinals
Game 7 | 12:00 PM PT - #1 BYU vs winner of Game 5
Game 8 | 2:00 PM PT - #2 Gonzaga vs winner of Game 6
TV Options: NBC Sports California | Bally's SoCal | Bally's San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | BYUtv | WCCN
Tuesday, March 8 - Finals
1:00 PM PT - winner of Game 7 vs winner of Game 8
TV: ESPNU
