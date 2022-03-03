WCC Basketball Tournament: Tip-Off Times and TV Schedule

Giving you all the information you need to watch the WCC men's and women's basketball tournaments

On Thursday, the West Coast Conference kicks off both the men's and women's basketball tournaments. Below is a full schedule including tip-off times, tv schedules, and brackets.

WCC Men's Basketball Tournament

Thursday, March 3 - Round One

Game 1 | 6:00 PM PT - #8 Pacific vs #9 Loyola Marymount

Game 2 | 8:00 PM PT - #7 San Diego vs #10 Pepperdine

TV Options: NBC Sports California | Bally's SoCal | Bally's San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | BYUtv | WCCN

Friday, March 4 - Round Two

Game 3 | 6:00 PM PT - #5 BYU vs winner of Game 1

Game 4 | 8:00 PM PT - #6 Portland vs winner of Game 2

TV Options: NBC Sports California | Bally's SoCal | Bally's San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | BYUtv | WCCN

Saturday, March 5 - Quarterfinals

Game 5 | 7:30 PM PT - #4 San Francisco vs winner of Game 3

Game 6 | 9:30 PM PT - #3 Santa Clara vs winner of Game 4

TV: ESPN2

Monday, March 7 - Semifinals

Game 7 | 6:00 PM PT - #1 Gonzaga vs winner of Game 5

Game 8 | 8:30 PM PT - #2 Saint Mary's vs winner of Game 6

TV: ESPN (Game 7) | ESPN2 (Game 8)

Tuesday, March 8 - Finals

6:00 PM PT - winner of Game 7 vs winner of Game 8

TV: ESPN

WCC Women's Basketball Tournament

Thursday, March 3 - Round One

Game 1 | 12:00 PM PT - #8 Pepperdine vs #9 Loyola Marymount

Game 2 | 2:00 PM PT - #7 Santa Clara vs #10 Pacific

TV Options: NBC Sports California | Bally's SoCal | Bally's San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | BYUtv | WCCN

Friday, March 4 - Round Two

Game 3 | 12:00 PM PT - #5 Saint Mary's vs winner of Game 1

Game 4 | 2:00 PM PT - #6 San Diego vs winner of Game 2

TV Options: NBC Sports California | Bally's SoCal | Bally's San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | BYUtv | WCCN

Saturday, March 5 - Quarterfinals

Game 5 | 1:30 PM PT - #4 Porland vs winner of Game 3

Game 6 | 3:30 PM PT - #3 San Francisco vs winner of Game 4

TV Options: NBC Sports California | Bally's SoCal | Bally's San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | BYUtv | WCCN

Monday, March 7 - Semifinals

Game 7 | 12:00 PM PT - #1 BYU vs winner of Game 5

Game 8 | 2:00 PM PT - #2 Gonzaga vs winner of Game 6

TV Options: NBC Sports California | Bally's SoCal | Bally's San Diego | ROOT Sports NW | BYUtv | WCCN

Tuesday, March 8 - Finals

1:00 PM PT - winner of Game 7 vs winner of Game 8

TV: ESPNU

