WCC Unveils Men's and Women's 2022 Tournament Brackets

The WCC basketball tournament with times and broadcasting information

On Sunday, the West Coast Conference released both the men's and women's basketball championship brackets. Both tournaments tip off on Thursday, March 3 and conclude on Tuesday, March 8. The matchups and broadcast details for both the men's and women's brackets are outlined below.

2022 WCC Men's Basketball Bracket

2022 WCC Men's Tournament

BYU enters the men's tournament as the no. 5 seed. The Cougars have a first-round bye before they take on either Pacific or Loyola Marymount in the second round. If BYU wins its second round game, it will take on San Francisco in the quarterfinals on Saturday night. BYU's second round game will be broadcast on the WCC Network and on BYUtv.

As of the time of this article, BYU is one of the "First Four Out" of the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi. If BYU is going to make the field of 68, it will need, at minimum, a win in the second round and a win over San Francisco.

2022 WCC Women's Basketball Bracket

2022 WCC Women's Tournament

The BYU women's team is the no. 1 seed in the WCC tournament. The Cougars will take on either no. 4 Portland, no. 5 Saint Mary's, no. 8 Pepperdine, or no. 9 Loyola Marymount in the semifinals. BYU's semifinal matchup will be broadcast on the WCC Network, it will also be broadcast on BYUtv.

