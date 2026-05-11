Where Former BYU Players Are Projected to be Drafted Following NBA Lottery

The order of the 2026 NBA Draft has been set. On Sunday, the ping pong balls granted the first overall pick to the Washington Wizards. The Utah Jazz moved up and were awarded the second overall pick.

BYU star AJ Dybansta is the favorite to be picked first overall, and his floor is the second overall pick. Now that the lottery is in the rearview mirror, let's take a look at where former BYU players are projected to be selected by NBA Draft experts.

AJ Dybantsa

NBC Sports

Pick: #1

Team: Washington Wizards

NBC Sports has Dybantsa going first and Peterson going second. Then they go bold by moving Houston star Kingston Flemings up to the third pick. That would be three Big 12 players taken with the first three picks.

Yahoo Sports

Pick: #1

Team: Washington Wizards

Another outlet, another projection that has AJ Dybantsa going first overall. Yahoo sports went all chalk with Dybantsa, Peterson, and Boozer going in the top three.

The Athletic

Pick: #1

Team: Washington Wizards

Per Sam Vecenie, Dybantsa the name he hears "most consistently" as the top pick. "Dybantsa is the name I get most consistently at No. 1 across the league, and he makes a ton of sense with the Wizards," Vecenie said.

ESPN

Pick: #1

Team: Washington Wizards

ESPN has Dybantsa going first in the draft and Peterson going second overall. Going into last season, ESPN has Peterson ranked ahead of Dybantsa.

NBADraft.net

Pick: #1

Team: Washington Wizards

Dybantsa goes first overall to the draft.

DraftExpress

Pick: #2

Team: Utah Jazz

The scenario that many fans are hoping for. Draft Express has Dybantsa going second overall to the Utah Jazz.

First post-lottery mock draft, after another wild NBA Draft lottery. Washington moves up to No. 1, followed by Utah, Memphis, Chicago and the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/MGoNyc2j9B — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 10, 2026

Richie Saunders

Yahoo Sports

Pick: #49

Team: Denver Nuggets

Yahoo Sports described Saunders as "a hard-nosed, two-way wing who plays with manic energy, hustling around the floor hunting for steals on defense and jumpers on offense."

The Athletic

Pick: #40

Team: Boston Celtics

NBA.com has Richie Saunders going as high as 40th overall, despite the knee injury. As the draft approaches, it's becoming more and more clear and Saunders is going to hear his name called.

ESPN

Pick: #52

Team: LA Clippers

ESPN has Richie Saunders going to LA to play for the Clippers. Of the mock drafts that have included both rounds, Saunders has been projected to be drafted in every mock draft.

NBADraft.net

Pick: #52

Team: LA Clippers

Another mock draft with Richie Saunders going to the LA Clippers.