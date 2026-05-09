Ranking the Top 10 Plays of the 2025 BYU Football Season

The 2025 BYU football season will go down as one of the best seasons in program history. The Cougars were 11-1 in the regular season, earned a spot in the Big 12 title game, and finished the season with 12 wins. In this article, we're look back at the 2025 season and ranking the top 10 plays.

10. Parker Kingston Touchdown Against Arizona

In their first five games of the 2025 season, the Arizona defense had not allowed a single passing touchdown. That changed in the first quarter of the BYU-Arizona game when Bear Bachmeier found Parker Kingston for the 75-yard touchdown reception.

This road win in Tucson turned out to be one of the better wins of the season. The Wildcats would have competed for a spot in the Big 12 title game if not for this overtime loss to BYU. This was one of many pivotal moments that swung this game in BYU's favor.

PK said "see ya later ✌️"



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/paUtFlbojX — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 12, 2025

9. Evan Johnson Pick-Six

In the first half against ECU, Evan Johnson ended an ECU drive with an interception in his own end zone. On ECU's next play, the Pirates were backed up near their own end zone. Johnson stepped in front of Katin Houser's pass and scored for the rare 1 yard pick-six.

Up until that point in the game, BYU had failed to capitalize on a few scoring opportunities and ECU was hanging around. Johnson's interception swung all momentum in BYU's favor and the Cougars handled the Pirates 34-13.

Perfect instincts, athleticism, and burst from Evan Johnson to jump this for the pick-six pic.twitter.com/sBBCZPJLd7 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 21, 2025

8. Parker Kingston Punt Return TD

BYU returned five kicks for touchdowns in 2024. In 2025, BYU had to wait until the regular season finally to break the seal and score another return touchdown.

that was some P-K-🔥



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/i4YEwwkoV2 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 29, 2025

7. Tanner Wall Interception Against Utah

Before Bear Bachmeir's iconic touchdown run, Tanner Wall gave the ball back to the BYU offense. Wall lept over a Utah wide receiver for the interception.

PICKED OFF@BYUFootball's defense makes another big time play! pic.twitter.com/6Lc0KkYiIn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 19, 2025

6. Evan Johnson Seals the Game Against Georgia Tech

Game-winning interceptions aren't very common, especially in a high-profile bowl games like the Pop Tart's Bowl. BYU star cornerback Evan Johnson sealed BYU's 12-win season by intercepting Haynes King in the end zone of BYU's win over Georgia Tech.

BYU CB Evan Johnson shows strong awareness in zone here.



Reads it, gets to the spot, and finishes at the catch point to seal the game. A name to know for the 2027 class pic.twitter.com/qb0NktOfU2 — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) May 5, 2026

5. Tanner Wall Pick-Six

In perhaps BYU's most complete game of the season, Tanner Wall added some style points with a long pick-six against the Horned Frogs. That was Wall's first career pick-six.

THE GREAT WALL.



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/0HiWiQcJE4 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 16, 2025

4. Parker Kingston Touchdown Iowa State

Faced with a 3rd & 6 in Iowa State territory, Bear Bachmeier found Parker Kingston for a 27-yard touchdown pass. Bachmeier was immediately met with pressure after the snap. He gave Kingston a chance to make the play a Kingston came down with it for the score. This touchdown was part of a 28-3 run that turned the game in BYU's favor.

BEAR THROWS IT UP TO KINGSTON FOR THE TD@BYUFootball takes back the lead again pic.twitter.com/5RdFYRwIRg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 25, 2025

3. Chase Roberts Touchdown Against Utah

In the second quarter of BYU's win over Utah, Bear Bachmeier found Chase Roberts for a 17-yard touchdown. The ball was perfectly placed and Roberts came down with it for the score. Roberts flashed the iconic "Super Y" celebration. It was at that point where it became clear that moment of the rivalry game was not too big for the true freshman signal-caller.

Getting on the board first are the COUGS behind this Chase Roberts TD 🎯 #Big12 | 📺 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/8kHyBSpZGF — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) October 19, 2025

2. Faletau Satuala Pick Six

On the first play of the game against Iowa State, Faletau Satuala got burned for a 75-yard touchdown. BYU struggled in the first half against the Cyclones, trailing 24-10.

In the fourth quarter, Faletau Satuala stepped in front of a Rocco Becht pass and took it back for the touchdown. Satuala made up for the first play of the game with one of the best plays of the BYU football season.

PICK SIX BYU 😱@BYUFootball is pulling away in Ames! pic.twitter.com/VpzXqvjqCG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 25, 2025

1. There's a Bear is on the Loose in Provo

BYU's top play of the season was met with the best call of the season. Jason Benetti's line, proclaiming "there's a bear on the loose in Provo" will be remembered for a long time.

With 4:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, BYU faced 3rd & 10 just outside the redzone. A field goal in this situation would have given Utah the ball back with the chance to go win the game. Then, Bear Bachmeier etched himself in rivalry lore with a 21-yard touchdown run. Bachmeier dragged what appeared to be half of the Utah defense across the goal line for the game-sealing touchdown, and he made history by becoming the first true freshman quarterback to beat Utah.

The game that decided who would play in the Big 12 championship game.



Bear Bachmeier's touchdown run is going to be remembered for a long, long time.



BYU-Texas Tech rematch on December 6th.pic.twitter.com/V8B19vdjNF — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) November 29, 2025

Honorable Mentions

Here are a few plays that just missed the cut.

Isaiah Glasker seals the game against Colorado

Carsen Ryan touchdown against TCU

Jack Kelly blocked field goal return touchdown against Portland State

Chase Roberts long reception against WVU

LJ Martin touchdown run against Cincinnati seals a title appearance

Tre Alexander near pick-six against WVU