Ranking the Top 10 Plays of the 2025 BYU Football Season
In this story:
The 2025 BYU football season will go down as one of the best seasons in program history. The Cougars were 11-1 in the regular season, earned a spot in the Big 12 title game, and finished the season with 12 wins. In this article, we're look back at the 2025 season and ranking the top 10 plays.
10. Parker Kingston Touchdown Against Arizona
In their first five games of the 2025 season, the Arizona defense had not allowed a single passing touchdown. That changed in the first quarter of the BYU-Arizona game when Bear Bachmeier found Parker Kingston for the 75-yard touchdown reception.
This road win in Tucson turned out to be one of the better wins of the season. The Wildcats would have competed for a spot in the Big 12 title game if not for this overtime loss to BYU. This was one of many pivotal moments that swung this game in BYU's favor.
9. Evan Johnson Pick-Six
In the first half against ECU, Evan Johnson ended an ECU drive with an interception in his own end zone. On ECU's next play, the Pirates were backed up near their own end zone. Johnson stepped in front of Katin Houser's pass and scored for the rare 1 yard pick-six.
Up until that point in the game, BYU had failed to capitalize on a few scoring opportunities and ECU was hanging around. Johnson's interception swung all momentum in BYU's favor and the Cougars handled the Pirates 34-13.
8. Parker Kingston Punt Return TD
BYU returned five kicks for touchdowns in 2024. In 2025, BYU had to wait until the regular season finally to break the seal and score another return touchdown.
7. Tanner Wall Interception Against Utah
Before Bear Bachmeir's iconic touchdown run, Tanner Wall gave the ball back to the BYU offense. Wall lept over a Utah wide receiver for the interception.
6. Evan Johnson Seals the Game Against Georgia Tech
Game-winning interceptions aren't very common, especially in a high-profile bowl games like the Pop Tart's Bowl. BYU star cornerback Evan Johnson sealed BYU's 12-win season by intercepting Haynes King in the end zone of BYU's win over Georgia Tech.
5. Tanner Wall Pick-Six
In perhaps BYU's most complete game of the season, Tanner Wall added some style points with a long pick-six against the Horned Frogs. That was Wall's first career pick-six.
4. Parker Kingston Touchdown Iowa State
Faced with a 3rd & 6 in Iowa State territory, Bear Bachmeier found Parker Kingston for a 27-yard touchdown pass. Bachmeier was immediately met with pressure after the snap. He gave Kingston a chance to make the play a Kingston came down with it for the score. This touchdown was part of a 28-3 run that turned the game in BYU's favor.
3. Chase Roberts Touchdown Against Utah
In the second quarter of BYU's win over Utah, Bear Bachmeier found Chase Roberts for a 17-yard touchdown. The ball was perfectly placed and Roberts came down with it for the score. Roberts flashed the iconic "Super Y" celebration. It was at that point where it became clear that moment of the rivalry game was not too big for the true freshman signal-caller.
2. Faletau Satuala Pick Six
On the first play of the game against Iowa State, Faletau Satuala got burned for a 75-yard touchdown. BYU struggled in the first half against the Cyclones, trailing 24-10.
In the fourth quarter, Faletau Satuala stepped in front of a Rocco Becht pass and took it back for the touchdown. Satuala made up for the first play of the game with one of the best plays of the BYU football season.
1. There's a Bear is on the Loose in Provo
BYU's top play of the season was met with the best call of the season. Jason Benetti's line, proclaiming "there's a bear on the loose in Provo" will be remembered for a long time.
With 4:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, BYU faced 3rd & 10 just outside the redzone. A field goal in this situation would have given Utah the ball back with the chance to go win the game. Then, Bear Bachmeier etched himself in rivalry lore with a 21-yard touchdown run. Bachmeier dragged what appeared to be half of the Utah defense across the goal line for the game-sealing touchdown, and he made history by becoming the first true freshman quarterback to beat Utah.
Honorable Mentions
Here are a few plays that just missed the cut.
- Isaiah Glasker seals the game against Colorado
- Carsen Ryan touchdown against TCU
- Jack Kelly blocked field goal return touchdown against Portland State
- Chase Roberts long reception against WVU
- LJ Martin touchdown run against Cincinnati seals a title appearance
- Tre Alexander near pick-six against WVU
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist