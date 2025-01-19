Five Former BYU Players Remain in the NFL Playoffs
The NFL divisional round kicked off on Saturday with two games. The Houston Texans lost to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders upset the Detroit Lions. Five former BYU players remain in the 2025 NFL Playoffs.
Kyle Van Noy - Baltimore Ravens
Kyle Van Noy had a career high 12.5 sacks this season. Van Noy was part of a Baltimore defense that stifled the Steelers in the Wildcard round. The Ravens will take on the winner of the Bills on Sunday night for a chance to advance to the AFC Championship game.
Puka Nacua - LA Rams
Puka Nacua dealt with an injury during the first part of the season that limited his production. When he was healthy, Nacua produced at similar levels to 2023 when he broke the NFL rookie receiving record. Nacua had 990 receiving yards this season. Nacua and the Rams dominated the Minnesota Vikings in the Wildcard round.
Nacua had 5 receptions for 44 yards against the Vikings. The Rams will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday afternoon.
Andy Reid - Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid is now in the category as one of the best NFL coaches ever. The Chiefs weren't as dominant as they've been in prior years in the regular season, needing multiple late-game heroics to pull out wins. However, Reid still managed to get the Chiefs the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs.
The Chiefs handled the Texans on Saturday to earn a spot in their seventh consecutive AFC Championship game.
Kingsley Suamataia - Kansas City Chiefs
Rooke offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia started for Kansas City at points this season. He is currently a reserve offensive lineman for the Chiefs.
Mike Davis - Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders were one of the great surprises of the NFL season, and they shocked the NFL world with a convincing win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday. Former BYU cornerback Mike Davis played a part in that as a member of the Commanders defense.