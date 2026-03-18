8 BYU Standouts from the First Half of Spring Camp

The first half of BYU's 2026 Spring Camp is in the books. On Tuesday, the Cougars wrapped up the 8th of what will be 15 spring practices. In this article, we're highlighting eight players that have caught our attention from the first half of BYU Spring Camp.

Players like Evan Johnson, Faletau Satuala, and Keanu Tanuvasa have stood out as well. They were excluded from this list because those players are known commodities. This article will highlight those players that aren't household names, or players that have taken a notable step forward.

1. Walker Lyons - Tight End

When Walker Lyons committed to BYU as a four-star transfer from USC, it was anticipated that Lyons would slide right into the starting lineup. Lyons have lived up to the hype so far in Spring Camp. Lyons is faster than he gets credit for, and he is able to use his body to shield defenders and create throwing lanes for Bear Bachmeier.

Bear Bachmeier finds Walker Lyons in the end zone for the touchdown.



The perfect placement beat good coverage by Evan Johnson.



It might be time to buy stock in the BYU tight ends if you haven't already. pic.twitter.com/vyNhsbqObg — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 11, 2026

Aaron Roderick called Walker Lyons one of BYU's best players on offense, and we expect him to play a big role both in the run game and the pass game for BYU.

Lyons has a chance to produce the kind of numbers that Carsen Ryan did in 2025: 620 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

2. Bear Bachmeier - Quarterback

The last time we saw Bear Bachmeier in a camp setting, he was a true freshman competing for a starting job. There were numerous times where Bachmeier struggled to know where to go with the ball and took coverage sacks.

Bachmeier looks much more decisive and more comfortable going into his second year at BYU. Bachmeier still has room to improve, but he looks more like a veteran than an underclassman at this point in his career.

Bear Bachmeier connects with Cody Hagen in 1v1s on day two of BYU Spring Camp.



Hagen will take on a much greater role with the departures of Roberts and Kingston. pic.twitter.com/434aNR9riI — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 4, 2026

If BYU is going to take that next step and make the College Football Playoff, they need Bachmeier to take a step forward in 2026. He appears to be on the right trajectory at this point.

3. Jarinn Kalama - Safety

Faletau Satuala and Raider Damuni will be the starting safeties in 2026. The depth chart behind those two is yet to be established. One player that has stood out is redshirt sophomore Jarinn Kalama. Kalama has been getting second-team reps.

BYU defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga highlighted Kalama as one of the biggest surprises so far in Spring Camp.

4. Legend Glasker - Wide Receiver

If you have followed us closely at BYU On SI, you will know that we have been high on wide receiver Legend Glasker. Even we have been surprised by how quickly Glasker has made an impact at BYU.

Treyson Bourguet finds true freshman Legend Glasker who got behind the defense. Glasker signed with BYU in December and enrolled early. pic.twitter.com/rGWaKRTFXP — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 4, 2026

Glasker signed with BYU in December and enrolled early. He is already getting some run with the second-team offense and he continues to make big plays. On Tuesday, Glasker got behind the defense on a corner route where Treyson Bourguet found him in the end zone.

BYU added four true freshmen wide receivers in January. Glasker looks like the front runner to be the freshman that makes the earliest impact. We're also keeping an eye on Jaron Pula as well, he could make an early impact.

5. Jake Clifton - Linebacker

Cal transfer Cade Uluave has been as good as advertised and will start at linebacker. Kansas State transfer Jake Clifton looks like he is ready to make an instant impact after returning from his mission. Clifton is big, physical, and he was great against the run at Kansas State. He will provide some experienced depth, at minumum, but we expect him to be more than that after seeing him in Spring Camp.

6. Roger Saleapaga - Tight End

While it was easy to see how Walker Lyons would fit in BYU's offense, it was less clear how Roger Saleapaga would fit into BYU's scheme. Saleapaga was used largely as a run blocker at Oregon.

So far at BYU, Saleapaga has been running with the first-team offense alongside Walker Lyons. He has also looked like the pass-catching threat that he was at Orem High School.

Bear Bachmeier finds Roger Saleapaga on day four of Spring Camp.



The two transfer tight ends have consistently been mentioned as standouts. pic.twitter.com/IrhesiUzfE — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 7, 2026

BYU's question marks at wide receiver might be answered by the emergence of the two new tight ends.

7. Viliami Po'uha - Defensive Tackle

Viliami Po'uha moved from defensive end to defensive tackle, the same position where his Dad played in the NFL. Po'uha is up to 280 pounds and appears to be a more natural fit at defensive tackle. He is running with the first-team defense and we expect him to play a big role alongside Keanu Tanuvasa and Justin Kirkland.

8. Paki Finau - Offensive Line

Washington transfer Paki Finau has taken most of the first-team reps at left tackle. At this point, he is the clear front-runner to start at that position. Aaron Roderick gave Finau a shoutout for being one of the standouts of Spring Camp so far.