Zach Wilson has been 'Everything the Jets Hoped For' According to GM Joe Douglas

Zach Wilson is living up to the Jets' expectations thus far

Weeks before the NFL Draft, NFL analysts debated whether the Jets should continue to build around quarterback Sam Darnold, or use the second overall pick to reset the franchise clock at quarterback.

After Zach Wilson impressed the nation at his pro day, the Jets made their decision. They traded away Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers and drafted Wilson weeks later with the second overall pick.

The Jets had a new franchise quarterback.

After years of mediocre play at the quarterback position, the Jets' front office believed Wilson could be the quarterback to help turn the franchise around.

According to GM Joe Douglas, Wilson is living up to the hype thus far. "He's been everything we'd hoped for scouting him at BYU," Douglas told the press on Wednesday. "Just his passion for the game, the way he soaks up information, his process, his preparation, just the way he gets ready for practices. It's been good seeing him download this information, not making the same mistake twice. Obviously, his physical skills jump out, the way he throws the ball it's just an effortless motion...he's been everything we'd hoped he be."

Wilson has only played in two preseason games for the Jets in his young career. In those two games, Wilson threw for 191 yards while completing 13/18 passes He also threw two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Jets kick off the 2021 season on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 12. Former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will start for the Panthers at quarterback.