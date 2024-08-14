10 BYU Football Players that Have Increased Their Stocks the Most During Fall Camp
BYU is in the middle of the third week of 2024 Fall camp. Based on observations made during media availability, here are 10 players that we think have increased their stocks the most. "Increased" is the key word here - meaning players that have improved their outlook the most compared to the expectations going into camp.
10. Tei Nacua - WR
The Nacua name carries a lot of weight in BYU circles. The youngest Nacua brother, Tei, is a true freshman that joined the program in time for Fall camp. Tei joined a crowded wide receiver room full of veterans, and we originally projected him to be a developmental prospect that could play down the road.
While he still will likely redshirt this season, he has made a handful of standout plays. He has shown enough flashes to believe that he could follow in the footsteps of his older brothers and become a starting wide receiver for BYU in a year or two.
9. Tommy Prassas - S
True freshman Tommy Prassas is a legitamite candidate to start at free safety in the season opener. BYU returns six safeties that have started games at BYU, and we thought one of those veteran players would pass up Prassas on the depth chart by the end of Fall camp, but he is still one of the top two or three guys competing for the starting job. Whether he officially starts or not, he will play in 2024.
8. Mory Bamba - CB
Going into Fall camp, the starting cornerback spot opposite of Jakob Robinson was up for grabs. Redshirt junior Mory Bamba has shown well and, in the opinion of this author, is the favorite to win that position battle.
Bamba has always had the measurables. He is all of 6'3 and he is one of the fastest players on the roster. He has started to realize his full potential during Fall camp.
7. Cody Hagen - WR
True freshman Cody Hagen is only a few months removed from missionary service. Historically, returned missionaries need a full year before they really start show flashes of what they can be, but Hagen's talent has already been on display throughout camp.
In a very crowded wide receiver room, Hagen can play this year as long as he remains healthy.
6. Darius Lassiter - WR
Darius Lassiter came into camp as a projected starter at wide receiver. That is still the case today, except he's showing flashes of becoming more than that as a senior. If I had to put a wager on any wide receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards for BYU, Darius Lassiter would be my pick.
5. Sonny Makasini - OL
When BYU signed SUU transfer Austin Leausa, most people assumed Leausa would slide into the starting lineup. While Leausa has been taking a lot of reps with the first team, he's also been splitting time with Sonny Makasini at the last guard spot. Aaron Roderick called Makasini one of the most improved players on the roster. Makasini has three years of eligibility remaining, so whether he wins the starting job this year or not, he could be a future starter for the BYU offensive line.
4. Sione Moa - LB
Sione Moa, the older brother of Aisea Moa, has been a standout during Fall camp. Going into Fall camp, Moa was not on our projected two-deep linebacker. When we update our depth chart projections over the next few days, Sione Moa will be in the two-deep somewhere. Moa has a nose for the football and has forced multiple turnovers during Fall camp.
3. Hinckley Ropati - RB
Going into the season, LJ Martin was BYU's undisputed top running back. That's still the case today, but Hinckley Ropati has closed the gap and is in the backup running back spot. Miles Davis will still play, but it looks like Ropati will get more carries. Both Martin and Ropati were held out of the live scrimmage to avoid unnecessary hits last Saturday.
2. Logan Lutui - DE
Most BYU fans probably forget that Logan Lutui earned a starting spot in 2022 for the Oregon game. He eventually suffered an injury that kept him out for most of that season. Now a redshirt senior, Lutui has been getting a lot of first-team reps at the defensive end spot opposite of Tyler Batty.
Whether he beats out Isaiah Bagnah and starts at that spot or not, he will play a lot this season.
1. Gerry Bohanon - QB
Coming out of Spring camp, Jake Retzlaff looked like BYU's starting quarterback for the 2024 season. Gerry Bohanon's shoulder was not completely healthy and it impacted his play. Through the first couple weeks of camp, Bohanon has not only closed that gap on Retzlaff, but arguably taken the lead in the quarterback competition.
If Bohanon can translate the things he's done on the practice field to the games, he is capable of not only winning the job, but leading BYU back to a bowl game and exceeding expectations in 2024.
Honorable Mentions
Jake Retzlaff, Caleb Etienne, Tanner Wall, Jojo Phillips, Miles Davis