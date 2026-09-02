5 Week 1 Games That Impact BYU Football’s AP Top 25 Ranking

College football is back in full force this weekend. BYU kicks off the season ranked 14th in the AP Poll, the highest preseason ranking for BYU since 1985. In this article, we are highlighting the four games that are most likely to impact BYU's ranking in the AP Poll.

It's more likely than not that one of these four teams ranked ahead of BYU will lose. According to SP+ win probabilities, there is a 32% chance that all four of these teams will win.

1. Clemson at No. 11 LSU

The Lane Kiffin era at LSU kicks off on Saturday with a home game against Clemson. LSU was, frankly, a mess last season. The voters gave LSU the benefit of the doubt given their brand and head coach. However, this team is unproven.

SP+ gives LSU a 73% chance to beat Clemson. While LSU has questions to answer about their team, Clemson has even more. Clemson severely underwhelmed last season. Clemson was the preseason favorite in the ACC and viewed as a national title contender. The Tigers finished 7-6 and well outside the top 25.

No. 7 Miami at Stanford

No. 7 Miami is one of the teams that snuck in the playoff just ahead of BYU last season. Credit to the Hurricanes for making the most of their opportunity. The Hurricanes went on a run that ended in a national championship berth.

The Hurricanes begin the season ranked 7th in the AP Poll. SP+ gives them an 85% chance to beat Stanford on the road.

No. 24 Louisville vs No. 9 Ole Miss

The only ranked matchup of the first weekend, no. 9 Ole Miss takes on no. 24 Lousville. Ole Miss loses a lot of production, and a head coach, from a team that appeared in the semifinals last year. Ole Miss is the most likely upset on this list, per SP+. The Rebels have a 63% chance to beat Louisville.

Fresno State vs No. 14 USC

USC is tied with BYU in the AP Poll at no. 14. The Trojans could surpass BYU in the rankings with a convincing win over Fresno State. SP+ gives USC an 89% chance to beat Fresno State.

East Carolina vs No. 13 Alabama

The least likely upset on this list, East Carolina takes on no. 13 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. SP+ gives the Crimson Tide a 92% chance to win. Alabama will be breaking in a new starting quarterback in this game.

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