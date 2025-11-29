7 Games that Impact BYU on the Last Full Weekend of College Football
The final weekend of the regular season is here. The Cougars are 10-1 and hoping to improve to 11-1 with a win over UCF on Saturday. While BYU is in action on Saturday, there will be plenty of games around the country that will impact BYU. Here are seven games that impact BYU the most.
1. No. 1 Ohio State at no. 15 Michigan
Time: 10:00 AM Mountain Time
Channel: FOX
If BYU wants to have a chance for an at-large bid in the 12-team playoff, it needs teams like no. 15 Michigan to stay out of the picture. A Michigan upset over no. 1 Ohio State would make the Wolverines a threat to steal BYU's potential at-large spot.
2. No. 12 Miami at no. 22 Pitt
Time: 10:00 AM Mountain Time
Channel: ABC
Miami is probably not going to win the ACC. However, the Hurricanes are a threat to steal BYU's at-large spot as well. It would really benefit the Cougars if the Hurricanes suffered a third loss.
3. No. 6 Oregon at Washington
Time: 1:30 PM
Channel: CBS
Unless the CFP selection committee has a change of heart, BYU is going to need some help to find a spot in the 12-team playoff bracket going into Arlington. BYU needs at least one of Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, or Notre Dame to lose.
4. LSU at no. 8 Oklahoma
Time: 1:30 PM Mountain Time
Channel: ABC
LSU could do BYU a major favor by knocking the Sooners out of the playoff.
5. No. 14 Vanderbilt at No. 19 Tennessee
Time: 1:30 PM Mountain Time
Channel: ESPN
Vanderbilt is similar to Miami and Michigan in that they are a threat to leapfrog BYU in the final rankings. It would help BYU if Vanderbilt lost a third game and was knocked out of CFP contention.
6. No. 10 Alabama at Auburn
Time: 5:30 PM Mountain Time
Channel: ABC
An Alabama loss would knock the Crimson Tide out of the playoff. Auburn has not won many games this year, but they have been competitive in most games. An Auburn upset would open up an at-large spot for a team like BYU.
7. No. 9 Notre Dame at Stanford
Time: 8:30 PM Mountain Time
Channel: ESPN
It would take a miracle for Stanford to upset the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame is currently favored by 31.5 points. Still, no upset would benefit BYU more than a Stanford upset over Notre Dame.