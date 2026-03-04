Highlights From Day Two of BYU Football Spring Camp

On Monday, the BYU football program kicked off the second day of 2026 Spring Camp. The media was not permitted to watch any portion of practice, but BYU did provide a few practice clips after practice. You can watch the full video at the top of this article.

Specific higlights, along with our commentary, will be the subject of this article.

Bear Bachmeier to Cody Hagen For the Score

Bear Bachmeier connects with Cody Hagen in 1v1s on day two of BYU Spring Camp.



Hagen will take on a much greater role with the departures of Roberts and Kingston. pic.twitter.com/434aNR9riI — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 4, 2026

Bear Bachmeier threw a strike to Cody Hagen in the one-on-one portion of practice. Hagen, a former four-star recruit, is going to be leaned on much more in 2026. Given the departures of Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston, we expect Hagen to be one of BYU's starting wide receivers. He is one of the fastest players on the roster.

Hagen has been dealing with an injury that he suffered in the bowl game.

First Look at Oregon Transfer Kyle Kasper

First look at Oregon transfer Kyle Kasper.



Kasper is all of 6'6 and will be expected to contribute right away. pic.twitter.com/iEQqda9IuB — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 4, 2026

Oregon transfer Kyle Kasper is going to need to contribute right away. The 6'6 wide receiver will take on the role of making contested catches, a skillset that BYU loses with the graduation of Chase Roberts. We believe Kasper is capable of starting right away alongside Jojo Phillips and Cody Hagen.

First Look at Oregon Tight End Transfer Roger Saleapaga

First look at Oregon tight end transfer Roger Saleapaga. Saleapaga is a former Orem High School standout with two years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/EIwMRZxJFH — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 4, 2026

Oregon transfer Roger Saleapaga came home to BYU after a few years in Eugene. Saleapaga was a four-star recruit coming out of Orem High School when he signed with the Ducks. Saleapaga was a star pass-catcher at Orem. Then, he was primarily utilized as a run-blocker at Oregon. BYU will want to use him as a every-down tight end in 2026.

BYU needs to fill the production of its top three pass catchers from a season ago. Transfer tight ends Roger Saleapaga and Walker Lyons will be heavily utilized in this offense.

Jojo Phillips is the Most Likely Candidate to Be WR1

Bear Bachmeier connects with Jojo Phillips. Phillips will start and is one of the front-runners to be WR1. pic.twitter.com/ioukjA9ajv — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 4, 2026

While it's still too early to call, Jojo Phillips is the front-runner to be BYU's go-to wide receiver. Phillips has been one of Bear Bachmeier's favorite targets dating back to Fall Camp. A collarbone injury limited his availability in 2025 and, frankly, it limited his effectiveness once he returned.

Treyson Bourguet to Legend Glasker for the Long Touchdown

Treyson Bourguet finds true freshman Legend Glasker who got behind the defense. Glasker signed with BYU in December and enrolled early. pic.twitter.com/rGWaKRTFXP — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 4, 2026

True freshman Legend Glasker signed with BYU in December and enrolled early. Glasker is a great athlete with excellent speed. If he can add a little weight in the offseason, he has the potential to contribute early.