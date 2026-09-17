7 Games That Will Impact No. 11 BYU's Ranking in Week 3

After taking down Arizona on Saturday, BYU jumped from 15h to 11th in the AP poll. There are several games this weekend that will impact BYU's ranking when the new poll comes out on Sunday. There is a 100% chance that a team ranked right in front of BYU will lose since no. 7 LSU takes on no. 8 Ole Miss. There is a 35% chance (calculated using FPI game probabilities) that at least one more team ranked in front of the Cougars will lose a game on Saturday.

This list excludes the BYU-Colorado State game. Obviously, the games happening around BYU are meaningless if BYU doesn't beat Colorado State. The focus of this list are the games that don't include BYU. Here are the seven games that are most likely to impact BYU in the AP Poll.

1. No. 7 LSU @ No. 8 Ole Miss

The game of the week in college football is no. 7 LSU at no. 8 Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin returns to Ole Miss after leaving the Rebels in the middle of a College Football Playoff run. The team that loses this game won't fall far in the rankings, especially if its a close game, but will likely fall just enough for BYU to move up one spot if the Cougars take care of business against Colorado State.

2. No. 22 Houston @ No. 13 Texas Tech

Houston-Texas Tech could have Big 12 title game implications. Houston is trying to break through and become a Big 12 contender, and Texas Tech is looking to prove it is still the Big 12 favorite. The Red Raiders, frankly, have not looked like the best team in the league in two games. The roster in Lubbock is talented enough to get back to that level, but it hasn't clicked yet. If Texas Tech beat Houston in convincing fashion, the Red Raiders could leapfrog BYU in the rankings.

3. Florida State @ No. 10 Alabama

No. 10 Alabama is looking to avenge last season's loss to Florida State. Since beating Alabama in week one last year, the Seminoles have been a disaster. and this appears to be the final season in Tallahasee for FSU head coach Mike Norvell. A Florida State upset over Alabama would knock the Crimson Tide out of the top 15.

4. No. 5 Miami @ Wake Forecast

Miami has looked like one of the best teams in college football so far this season. The Hurricanes' offense is lethal with Darian Mensah under center. They are heavy favorites on the road at Wake Forest this weekend, but SP+ gives Wake Forest an 11% chance to pull off the upset.

5. Kentucky @ No. 9 Texas A&M

Texas A&M was in a competitive game against Arizona State last week before turnovers and mistakes doomed the Sun Devils. Kentucky was in a competitive game in the first half against Alabama before the Crimson Tide pulled away. Kentucky is looking to pull off the upset against no. 9 Texas A&M this weekend.

6. Michigan State @ No. 3 Notre Dame

Of all the potential upsets this weekend, this one is the least likely per SP+. No. 3 Notre Dame has a 96% chance to beat Michigan State. For BYU, it is in control of its own destiny when it comes to Notre Dame. It wouldn't be a bad thing for the Fighting Irish to come into Provo ranked in the top five.

7. No. 12 USC @ Rutgers

Last week, BYU leapfrogged USC in the rankings. The Trojans have an opportunity to pickup a road win over a P4 team and overtake BYU in the rankings. A Rutgers upset is a lot to ask for considering they might be the worst P4 team in college football this season.

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