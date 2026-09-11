The 5 Games That Could Impact BYU's Ranking This Weekend

After dominating Utah Tech in the season opener, BYU dropped one spot to no. 15 in the AP Poll. In week two, BYU has a chance to impress AP voters as they host a dangerous Arizona team. The Wildcats received votes but were narrowly outside the most recent top 25.

Besides the BYU-Arizona game, there are a handful of games across college football that could impact BYU's ranking in the AP poll. The movement around BYU in the poll won't matter if the Cougars don't take care of business, of course. However, it's never too early to observe the avenues for BYU to climb the rankings.

All of the teams ranked 5-10 spots ahead of BYU are favored this week. However, SP+ gives these five teams only a 35% to go 5-0. In other words, the data suggests it's more likely than not that at least one upset will happen.

1. ASU at No. 10 Texas A&M

Time: 10:00 AM Mountain Time

Channel: ABC

This is a big opportunity for not just Arizona State, but the Big 12 as well. If the Big 12 is going to garner more national respect, it needs to take down some of the top teams in the Big Ten and the SEC. The Sun Devils have a chance to do that on Saturday.

SP+ gives the Sun Devils just a 13% chance to upset A&M.

2. No. 11 Oklahoma at Michigan

Time: 10:00 AM Mountain Time

Channel: FOX

After a bad showing in week one, Michigan hosts no. 11 Oklahoma. Despite a poor performance in week one, the Wolverines have a 33% chance to win per SP+.

However, if Michigan upsets Oklahoma, keep an eye on the Wolverines in the rankings. They could jump clear back into the top 15 and leapfrog BYU. Still, it wouldn't be bad for BYU's sake if a ranked SEC team takes a loss.

3. No. 12 Alabama at Kentucky

Time: 1:30 PM

Channel: ABC

Another top-15 team hits the road. No. 12 Alabama has a 71% chance to defeat Kentucky on Saturday. Alabama-Kentucky will compete against BYU-Arizona for viewership.

4. No. 13 Texas Tech at Oregon State

Time: 5:30 PM

Channel: CBS

The Red Raiders are heavily favored going into this game. However, Tech didn't look as polished as expected in week one and Oregon State pushed Houston on the road. You never know what could happen in a game like this one.

While a Texas Tech loss would help BYU move up the rankings, it would be very damaging to the Big 12's reputation.

5. No. 6 Oregon at Oklahoma State

Time: 10:00 AM Mountain Time

Channel ESPN

Speaking of upsets, this would be one of the biggest upsets of the weekend. After an ugly, disappointing season-opener, Oklahoma State hosts no. 6 Oregon at home. The Dusks destroyed the Cowboys last season in Eugene. If the Cowboys can pull off the miracle would help BYU and the Big 12 at large.

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