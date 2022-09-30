BYU is 4-1 and ranked no. 19 in the AP poll. There are multiple top 25 matchups this weekend that will impact BYU's ranking moving forward. Here is a cheering guide for BYU fans this weekend.

Friday, September 30

#15 Washington @ UCLA

8:30 PM MST | ESPN

Who to cheer for: UCLA

A loss to UCLA would drop Washington below BYU in the rankings.

Saturday, October 1

#7 Kentucky @ #14 Ole Miss

10:00 AM MST | ESPN

Who to cheer for: Either

BYU needs both of these teams to lose eventually. An Ole Miss could drop them below BYU in the rankings.

#18 Oklahoma @ TCU

10:00 AM MST | ABC

Who to cheer for: TCU

BYU fans can cheer on a future Big 12 peer and hope for a bump in the rankings at the same time.

Purdue @ #21 Minnesota

10:00 AM MST | ESPN

Who to cheer for: Purdue

Minnesota is one of the hottest teams in college football. With a win over Purdue, Minnesota would be a candidate to leapfrog BYU in the rankings.

Oregon State @ #12 Utah

12:00 PM MST | PAC-12 Network

Who to cheer for: Oregon State

An Oregon State win over Utah would drops the Utes below BYU in the rankings.

Northwestern @ #11 Penn State

1:30 PM MST | ESPN

Who to cheer for: Northwestern

Rutgers @ #3 Ohio State

1:30 PM MST | Big Ten Network

Who to cheer for: Rutgers

#9 Oklahoma State @ #16 Baylor

1:30 PM MST | FOX

Who to cheer for: Baylor

Arguably the most important game of the weekend for BYU. If Baylor wins, it would validate BYU's win against Baylor and give BYU a very good win on its resume.

#2 Alabama @ #20 Arkansas

1:30 PM MST | CBS

Who to cheer for: Arkansas

BYU takes on Arkansas in two weeks. If Arkansas beats Alabama, the Razorbacks would be ranked when they come into Provo.

#17 Texas A&M @ Mississippi State

2:00 PM MST | SEC Network

Who to cheer for: Mississippi State

#10 NC State @ #5 Clemson

5:30 PM MST | ABC

Who to cheer for: Either

BYU would benefit from either of these teams losing.

Arizona State @ #6 USC

8:30 PM MST | ESPN

Who to cheer for: Arizona State

Stanford @ #13 Oregon

9:00 PM MST | FS1

Who to cheer for: Oregon

BYU needs Oregon to keep winning.

