A Cheering Guide for BYU Fans this Weekend
BYU is 4-1 and ranked no. 19 in the AP poll. There are multiple top 25 matchups this weekend that will impact BYU's ranking moving forward. Here is a cheering guide for BYU fans this weekend.
Friday, September 30
#15 Washington @ UCLA
8:30 PM MST | ESPN
Who to cheer for: UCLA
A loss to UCLA would drop Washington below BYU in the rankings.
Saturday, October 1
#7 Kentucky @ #14 Ole Miss
10:00 AM MST | ESPN
Who to cheer for: Either
BYU needs both of these teams to lose eventually. An Ole Miss could drop them below BYU in the rankings.
#18 Oklahoma @ TCU
10:00 AM MST | ABC
Who to cheer for: TCU
BYU fans can cheer on a future Big 12 peer and hope for a bump in the rankings at the same time.
Purdue @ #21 Minnesota
10:00 AM MST | ESPN
Who to cheer for: Purdue
Minnesota is one of the hottest teams in college football. With a win over Purdue, Minnesota would be a candidate to leapfrog BYU in the rankings.
Oregon State @ #12 Utah
12:00 PM MST | PAC-12 Network
Who to cheer for: Oregon State
An Oregon State win over Utah would drops the Utes below BYU in the rankings.
Northwestern @ #11 Penn State
1:30 PM MST | ESPN
Who to cheer for: Northwestern
Rutgers @ #3 Ohio State
1:30 PM MST | Big Ten Network
Who to cheer for: Rutgers
#9 Oklahoma State @ #16 Baylor
1:30 PM MST | FOX
Who to cheer for: Baylor
Arguably the most important game of the weekend for BYU. If Baylor wins, it would validate BYU's win against Baylor and give BYU a very good win on its resume.
#2 Alabama @ #20 Arkansas
1:30 PM MST | CBS
Who to cheer for: Arkansas
BYU takes on Arkansas in two weeks. If Arkansas beats Alabama, the Razorbacks would be ranked when they come into Provo.
#17 Texas A&M @ Mississippi State
2:00 PM MST | SEC Network
Who to cheer for: Mississippi State
#10 NC State @ #5 Clemson
5:30 PM MST | ABC
Who to cheer for: Either
BYU would benefit from either of these teams losing.
Arizona State @ #6 USC
8:30 PM MST | ESPN
Who to cheer for: Arizona State
Stanford @ #13 Oregon
9:00 PM MST | FS1
Who to cheer for: Oregon
BYU needs Oregon to keep winning.
