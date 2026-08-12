Aaron Roderick Details Bear Bachmeier’s Sophomore Evolution

After an eventful practice on Monday, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick met with the media. Roderick discussed the development of true sophomore quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Roderick noted Bachmeier's mental development betwee his freshman and sophomore season.

"He knows [the playbook] even better now," Roderick said. "I mean he's a really smart kid. Almost every play, he has multiple options to get us into the best play possible. We give him parameters, but he's a smart dude and he has smart players around him too. That's one of our strengths here is we have smart kids and so we're a team that's going to try to get the best play we can every snap."

Roderick continued, noting that sometimes mental development is not as easy for fans to distinguish.

"I don't know if everybody else will notice it...sometimes it's him getting us into the right play, it might be a boring 3-yard run play, but maybe the first play we had would have been a sack, and so he gets us into a 3-yard gain that everyone in the stands would never notice, but he just did a really good thing for us to get us to that next play. And so there's a lot of things like that going on out here where he's really given us a chance to, I think, be more explosive this year."

While Bear's mental development isn't easy for outside viewers like us to analyze, we have noticed his physical development as a passer. The throws that Bachmeier is completing this Fall Camp are miles ahead of the throws he was completing during 2025 Fall Camp. We agree with Roderick - Bachmeier will give BYU the chance to be more explosive in 2025.

Bachmeier has made strides throwing the ball downfield. Frankly, that was one of Bachmeier's weaknesses in 2025. BYU football posted a clip on Instagram of a long touchdown pass from Bachmeier to Reggie Frischknecht (you might have to click one slide to the right to view the video). Bachmeier planted his back foot and stepped into a throw, delivering a perfect pass to Frichknecht.

The day before, Bachmeier delivered a perfect ball over the shoulder to tight end Roger Saleapaga. Saleapaga gained a step on Raider Damuni and Bachmeier hit Saleapaga in stride.

Perfect throw from Bear Bachmeier to Roger Saleapaga. The Bachmeier-Saleapaga connection has been strong dating back to Spring Camp. pic.twitter.com/GX57F4kFwi — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 10, 2026

Bachmeier has also improved his ability to drop throws into coverage with touch, where only his intended receiver can catch it. Take this throw from Monday, for example. Legend Glasker gained a step on Evan Johnson, and Bachmeier delivered a perfect ball to the true freshman.

Perfect ball from Bear Bachmeier to true freshman Legend Glasker. Bachmeier put it where only Glasker could get it. pic.twitter.com/gnhEYhAOSh — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 10, 2026

In a highlight on Tuesday, Bachmeier showed off his ability to make plays off script. That' s a skillset he used regularly in high school, but didn't show up much in 2025. Bachmeier stepped up into the pocket and threw a laser to Jojo Phillips in the corner of the end zone.

Bachmeier's development has been one of the top storylines to watch this offseason. While it's still early in camp, Bachmeier has showed signs of being a much-improved passer. That bodes very well for a BYU offense that should have one of the best rushing attacks in the conference.

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