BYU Adds Quarterback Owen Geilman to Spring Roster

BYU has added a quarterback to the 2026 spring roster. Owen Geilman, a former Bountiful High School product, has been added to the BYU quarterback room. Owen is the older brother of Emerson Geilman who was a true freshman on BYU's roster in 2025.

Owen appeared in 10 games for Bountiful High School in 2022. In 10 games, he threw for 1,157 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also rushed for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns. Owen is listed at 6'4 and 225 pounds.

On 4th and goal, Bountiful's Owen Geilman finds Russell Smith for a 2 yard score. This was their opening drive of the 2nd half



16-7 Redhawks lead Bonneville, 5:35 3Q pic.twitter.com/ojIZconicS — Patrick Carr (@patrickcarr_) September 17, 2022

Geilman joins a BYU quarterback room that had four quarterback on the roster: Bear Bachmeier, Treyson Bourguet, Enoch Watson, and Max Barker. From purely a numbers perspective, the Cougars needed to add another quarterback or two to the roster. That's where Barker and Geilman fit in. The Cougars pursued a few potential backup quarterback options in the transfer portal, but none of them ended up at BYU.

The addition of Barker and Geilman will have no impact on the depth chart. Bear Bachmeier will be the undisputed starter while Enoch Watson and Treyson Bourguet will battle it out for the backup quarterback job. So far throughout the first half of Spring Camp, Bourguet and Watson have shared backup reps.

Owen's younger brother Emerson was a standout in Fall Camp and had emerged as a potential backup should Bear Bachmeier go down with an injury. If Emerson had not left for a mission after the 2025 season, there is a very real possibility that he would be the backup quarterback in 2026. Emerson has the potential to see the field for BYU down the road after his mission.

Newcomers on the Spring Roster

On BYU's spring roster, 35 newcomers are listed. Those newcomers recently selected their new jersey numbers for their first year at BYU.