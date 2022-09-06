BYU Among the Risers in the Latest AP Poll

After a blowout victory over USF in week one, BYU improved from no. 25 in the preseason AP poll to no. 21 ahead of its ranked matchup against Baylor. Baylor, who started the season at no. 10, moved up to no. 9 after week one. Below is the full AP top 25 for week two.

BYU was one of only four schools to jump four or more spots in the first AP poll. The Cougars leapfrogged Houston, Ole Miss, and Wake Forest on their way to the 21st spot.

AP Top 25 - Week Two

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pitt NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

The Risers

Nobody made a leap as large as Florida in the latest AP poll. The Gators went from unranked to being ranked no. 12.

After Florida, three teams moved up four spots in the latest poll: Michigan, USC, and BYU. The three aforementioned teams all dominated their competition in week one.

Arkansas climbed three spots to no.16 after beating no. 23 Cincinnati. Arkansas is set to travel to Provo to take on BYU next month.

Oklahoma was the only school to rise two spots in the AP poll this week. The Sooners improved from no. 9 to no. 7.

The Fallers

Oregon dropped completely out of the rankings after a blowout loss to Georgia. The Ducks were ranked no. 11 in the preseason poll.

Utah dropped six spots following its loss to Florida. The Utes are now ranked no. 13.

NC State dropped five spots from no. 13 to no. 18 following a close call against East Carolina. The Pirates missed a game winning field goal as time expired.

Notre Dame dropped three spots to no. 8 following a road loss to Ohio State.

No other team dropped more than one spot in the poll.