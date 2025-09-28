BYU Defense Overcomes Slow Start in Comeback Win Over Colorado
For the first time this season, the BYU defense got off to a slow start against Colorado. The Buffaloes came out with an effective game plan that translated to 14 points in two drives. Prior to those two drives, BYU had only allowed one touchdown all season.
In the first 10 minutes of the game, Colorado had 137 yards and 2 touchdowns. BYU had no answer for Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter. Salter was effective both through the air and on the ground. Salter's first touchdown was a near-sack turned 3-yard touchdown run.
The third drive wasn't going much better for the BYU defense. Colorado quickly marched down to the BYU 30, leading 14-3, and was on the verge of taking a three-score lead.
Then, BYU sophomore safety Faletau Satuala made the first big defensive play of the game with a Kaidon Salter sack. Salter tried to escape the pressure and get around the edge, but Satuala came up with the sack. Two plays later on third down, Jack Kelly got an important sack to push Colorado out of field goal territory.
After that stop, the BYU defense returned to dominant form. Over the next seven drives, Colorado tallied 118 yards of total offense. The Cougars managed to slow down Kaidon Salter, and they also managed to slow down the wildcat package that gave them fits in the first quarter.
With less than two minutes remaining in fourth quarter, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake had a decision to make. BYU was in long field goal territory. Instead of attempting the kick to go up 27-21, Sitake opted to pin Colorado deep in their own territory and trust his defense.
The decision paid off. The punt team executed the pin punt and put Colorado inside their own five yard-line. The Cougars were stingy - Colorado used almost a minute of game clock to get their first 20 yards. Then, BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker came up with the game-sealing interception in Colorado territory.
The BYU defense wasn't perfect but they made a big play when it mattered most. Thanks to the BYU defense, the Cougars are 4-0 with a true freshman quarterback leading the offense. The defensive dominance has allowed the BYU offense a grace period. Come October, BYU will need to be firing on both sides of the ball to make a push for the conference title game.