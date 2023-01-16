BYU Defensive Lineman Isaiah Perez Enters the Transfer Portal

On Monday, BYU freshman defensive lineman Isaiah Perez announced his plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Perez, who is the nephew of former BYU players Ryan and Eddie Keele, spent just one year at BYU. Perez signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class over competing offers from Howard and Utah State. After graduating from high school, he left to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Brazil.

Perez was a true freshman for the 2022 season and he didn't appear in any games. Therefore, he has four years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Perez is the 12th member of the BYU football program to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2022 season, and he might be the last of this transfer window. The NCAA transfer window closes on Wednesday, January 18th. After the 18th, players won't be able to enter the transfer portal again until May 1, 2023.

Perez joins Dallin Holker, Terrence Fall, Campbell Barrington, Jacob Conover, Tate Romney, Logan Fano, Keenan Pili, Nathaniel Gillis, Clark Barrington, Korbyn Green, Gabe Jeudy-Lally as former BYU players in the transfer portal.

BYU has also been active bringing in players from the transfer portal. The Cougars have already added OL Weylin Lapuaho, DL Jackson Cravens, DL Wyatt Dawe, RB Aidan Robbins, QB Kedon Slovis, and Edge Isaiah Bagnah. The transfer window restrictions are for those players entering the portal, so BYU will still be able to add players from the transfer portal in the coming months.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily