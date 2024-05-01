BYU Defensive Tackle Danny Saili Enters the Transfer Portal
On Tuesday evening, BYU defensive tackle Danny Saili entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Saili, who signed with BYU back in December, was set to play a critical role for BYU's defense this Fall. Of all the players that have entered the transfer portal this Spring, Saili's entrance hurts the most. He was the only player in our projected two-deep that has entered the portal.
Saili was committed to Texas Tech back in December when BYU flipped his commitment just before signing day. Saili had the potential to earn a starting spot right away for BYU along the interior defensive line. Kalani Sitake told the media that Saili would factor in this Fall.
"It helps to get Saili whose 370 pounds and put him in the middle," Sitake said when asked about BYU's run defense. "That will help out, so we added some beef up front." When asked if Saili will push for a starting spot, Sitake said, "Yeah [Saili] is going to be a guy that's going to be on the field. We've gotta get him in playing shape, but we're starting to see a lot of the big guys doing a lot of good things."
Saili came to BYU via the JUCO ranks, so he will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next spot.
Without Saili in the mix, BYU could turn to the transfer portal to find another defensive tackle. Depending on the options that are available, BYU might stick with the group they have for the upcoming season.