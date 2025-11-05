BYU Fans and Texas Tech Fans Come Together to Help a Family in Need
On Saturday, no. 7 BYU will take on no. 8 Texas Tech in what will be the biggest game for both programs in many, many years. College GameDay will be there. The game will be broadcast on ABC with Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler on the call, and the winner of this game will have a very good chance to make the College Football Playoff.
While the eyes of the college football world will be on this game, a group of BYU fans and Texas Tech fans have come together, using the spotlight of this game to help a family in need.
Ivan Ortiz is the licensed barber for the Texas Tech football program. His wife, Maddie Ortiz, was critically injured in a car accident that was caused by a drunk driver on October 16th, 2025. A GoFundMe was created for Maddie to help cover her medical expenses as she faces a long road to recovery.
"As she faces multiple surgeries and the possibility of being transferred to an out-of-state rehabilitation center, we’re struggling with the emotional and financial toll," Ivan wrote in the GoFundMe description. "Maddie is a stay-at-home mom for our 3 year old son, and I am our family’s sole provider."
A few BYU fans caught wind of the Ortiz' family situation and sparked a trend to donate to the GoFundMe. Between the BYU fans, the Texas Tech fans, and College GameDay personality Kirk Herbstreit (who personally donated $5k), the GoFundMe has surpassed the $25k goal, reaching $63k and counting as of Wednesday morning.
"Any donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference and bring hope to our family during our greatest time of need," Ivan wrote. "I’m asking for as many prayer warriors she can get during this difficult time, that she will make a full recovery and come back home to our family. I appreciate everyone taking their time to read this and by helping out in any way."
BYU and Texas Tech will play a football game on Saturday with massive playoff implications. While BYU fans and Texas Tech fans won't see eye-to-eye on Saturday, the fans that rallied to support the Ortiz family have served as a reminder that these fanbases are more alike than they are different.