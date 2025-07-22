BYU Football 2025 Wide Receivers Preview
Fall Camp is just around the corner for the BYU football program. The players will report to camp one week from today. We will preview every position group leading up to Fall Camp. We started with the running backs last week. Today, we'll turn our attention to the wide receivers.
A Clear WR1
Chase Roberts is the most clear-cut, go-to wide receiver heading into a season for BYU since Puka Nacua in 2022. Roberts led BYU in receiving last season with 854 yards and 52 receptions. He left the bowl game early with a shoulder injury that caused him to miss Spring camp. He is expected to be fully healthy for Fall camp.
Over his career, he has tallied over 1,700 receiving yards on 116 receptions.
Getting Roberts back for the 2025 season looked like a major boost at the time of his announcement, but it's even more important now that the full offseason has materialized. When Roberts announced his plans for the 2025 season, BYU was expected to bring back Keelan Marion and Darius Lassiter was applying for another year of eligibility.
Fast forward to today and Roberts is the only one set to return in 2025. Keelan Marion transferred to Miami and Darius Lassiter was not granted an additional year of eligibility.
Roberts will look to eclilpse the 1,000-yard mark in 2025.
WR2 Needs to Be Established Between Now and Conference Play
Behind Roberts, there are a lot of players that could become the second wide receiver in the pecking order. In Spring camp, Keelan Marion looked like the obvious WR2. Then, Marion opted to enter the transfer portal in the Spring transfer window.
It's going to be important for BYU to find a reliable wide receiver to take some pressure and attention off Chase Roberts. That wide receiver will need to emerge some time between the start of camp and the start of conference play.
Parker Kingston and Jojo Phillips are candidates to fill that role. Both Kingston and Phillips were in the rotation a season ago. Kingston had 13 receptions for 196 yards and a touchdown last season. He also had a pair of punt returns for touchdowns. Phillips had 10 receptions for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kingston and Phillips are both poised to take on bigger roles in 2025.
Tiger Bachmeier and Cody Hagen are two other wide receivers that could earn big roles with productive camps. More on Cody Hagen in a moment. Bachmeier, a Stanford transfer, was a standout wide receiver for Stanford as a true freshman in 2023. That season, Bachmeier led the Pac-12 in receiving yards among true freshman with 409 receiving yards. He also contributed as a kick and punt returner. He started 13 games at Stanford over the last two seasons and he has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
You can check out the full highlights from his true freshman season here.
A Breakout Candidate
Cody Hagen is a name to remember for BYU fans in 2025. If he can stay healthy, he has the potential to be a breakout performer at wide receiver. BYU lost a starting wide receiver to the transfer portal in Keelan Marion. While BYU would be better off with Marion in the fold, the silver lining is his departure creates opportunities for young wide receivers like Cody Hagen.
Hagen returned home from his mission in May of 2024. When he got home, he had 91 days to prepare for the beginning of Fall camp. Hagen got to work immediately, preparing his body as much as possible to go from missionary service to Power Four football. Hagen saw playing time as a true freshman, primarily on special teams. He got limited action at wide receiver, finishing the year with 29 receiving yards on 3 receptions.
Hagen was a standout throughout Fall camp in 2024. He showed flashes of the player that he was during his decorated career at Corner Canyon High School. He worked his way to running with the twos and he impressed BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick with his ability to learn the playbook quickly.
Hagen missed time due to injury at the end of the 2024 season. He was held out of Spring camp for the same reason, but he is expected to be healthy for Fall camp.
Hagen is one of the most decorated wide receivers to come out of the state of Utah. He had 3,927 career receiving yards which ranks fourth in Utah high school football history. He was a coveted recruit who picked BYU over fellow finalists Utah, USC, and Stanford. He also had competing offers from Oregon, Michigan, and Arizona among others during the recruiting process.
Depth Chart Projection
- Chase Roberts
- Cody Hagen
- Parker Kingston OR Tiger Bachmeier
- LaMason Waller
- Jojo Phillips
- Reggie Frischknecht OR Tei Nacua
There's no debate that Chase Roberts, Jojo Phillips, and Parker Kingston will be in the wide receiver rotation. If the season started today, those three would be the starters.
BYU typically plays 5-6 wide receivers. Outside of those three, we think Tiger Bachmeier and Cody Hagen will have spots in the rotation. Bachmeier was a true freshman standout at Stanford before his production dropped off last season. It wasn't only Bachmeier that saw his production drop - Stanford's passing production as a team took a dip in 2024.
Bachmeier will have to learn the playbook over the next few months, but we think he is capable of doing that. He earned his degree in Computer Science from Stanford in just 2.5 years.
Hagen is simply too talented to keep off the field for too long. Hagen was just a few months removed from his mission in 2024. Still, he was the first wide receiver out of the primary rotation. Hagen didn't participate in Spring camp as he recovered from an injury, but assuming he is healthy, we think he will crack the wide receiver rotation.
Outside of those five, there are a few candidates to take the sixth and final spot in the wide receiver rotation. Reggie Frischknecht is an intruiging option. He has not played the caliber of competition that he will face in the Big 12, but he has produced at every level of football that he has played.
Tei Nacua is probably the favorite to win that final spot. He was running with the first-team offense while Chase Roberts and Cody Hagen were sidelined during Spring camp.
We also added former four-star recruit LaMason Waller. When the Cougars bring in a highly-coveted wide receiver like Waller, it's not uncommon for them to be on the two-deep even if they eventually redshirt.
Speedster Dom McKenzie is not in our depth chart projections as of today. He could earn a spot on the depth chart with a productive Fall camp.