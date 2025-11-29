Top Performers from BYU's Win Over UCF on Senior Day
On Saturday, no. 11 BYU overcame a slow start in a 41-21 win over UCF. After going down 14-0 in the first quarter, BYU outscored UCF 41-7 on their way to the win. BYU is now 11-1 and headed to the Big 12 championship game next week.
In this article, we will highlight the top performers from BYU's win over UCF.
1. Parker Kingston - WR/PR
BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston led BYU in receiving with 6 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. Kingston nearly had another touchdown reception but he tripped on his way to the endzone. Apparently Kingston was dealing with some food poisoning.
Kingston also broke the game open with a punt return touchdown in the third quarter to give BYU a 31-14 lead.
2. Jack Kelly - LB
Jack Kelly had himself a day in his final game in LaVell Edwards Stadium. Kelly finished with a team-high six tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He also had a forced fumble and three quarterback hits.
In a game where Tayven Jackson's mobility caused some issues for the BYU defense, it was Kelly that had the most success containing Jackson.
3. Bear Bachmeier - QB
After an up-and-down outing against Cincinnati, true freshman Bear Bachmeier bounced back with an ultra-efficient performance against UCF. Bachmeier was 21/25 for 289 yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions.
Bachmeier took a sack or two he probably shouldn't have, but besides that, he played like a veteran quarterback. That is the version of Bear Bachmeier that BYU will need next week against Texas Tech.
4. Evan Johnson - CB
The defense got off to a slow start in this game. After allowing two touchdowns in as many possessions to start the game, the BYU defense got its first stop when Evan Johnson stepped in front of a halfback pass to give BYU the ball in UCF territory. Johnson also had four solo tackles.
5. LJ Martin - RB
LJ Martin was honored as part of Senior Day, meaning he will weigh his NFL options after the season. He is a junior and has a season of eligibility remaining. However, Martin has been drawing some NFL interest over the last few weeks.
If that was Martin's last game at LaVell Edwards Stadium, he took full advantage of it. He had 120 total yards and 3 touchdowns, all on the ground. BYU's offense goes as Martin goes.