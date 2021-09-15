An Insider's Perspective on the Arizona State Sun Devils

In preparation for Saturday's matchup of #19 Arizona State and #23 BYU, we caught up with Arizona State insider Donnie Druin. Donnie is the publisher of All Sun Devils, the Arizona State fan nation channel on SI.

Jayden Daniels was very effective on the ground last week. How much of his impact on the ground is designed as part of the offense?

Last week was a bit of a rarity, as that was only the second time in his three seasons at ASU where he eclipsed the 100 yard rushing mark. Head coach Herm Edwards said following the game Daniels ran too much for his liking, and many ASU fans would agree. While some plays in the game plan do give Daniels the option to keep the ball and go, much of his rushing prowess stems from passing plays breaking down and him making defenders miss in the open field.

The Sun Devils are more than content with having their two stud running backs in DeaMonte (Chip) Trayanum and Rachaad White heavily carry the offense. His athleticism at the position helps, but the Sun Devils try to avoid Daniels rushing frequently when possible.

ASU running back Rachaad White (3)

ASU hasn't faced much of a test yet this season, but what are the strengths of this Arizona State team so far? What are the weaknesses that you've seen?

Speaking of running the ball, that’s precisely the strength of Arizona State’s offense. ASU led the Pac-12 in average yards rushing per game last year, and with Trayanum/White back along with 4/5 starting offensive lineman, not much of that was going to change. All six of Arizona State’s rushing touchdowns in week one came on the ground. White’s more of a versatile back, whereas Trayanum aligns as more of a physical runner.

Their ability to run the ball helps wear defenses down over the course of the game, while also controlling the clock and keeping opposing offenses off the field at the same time.

On the defensive side of the ball, their strength resides in the seasoned depth of the secondary. Experienced yet talented corners such as Jack Jones and Chase Lucas make life difficult for receivers on the other side of the ball.

As far as weaknesses go, it’s all about pressuring the quarterback for both sides of the ball. Daniels has never truly had solid pass protection throughout the course of the game, and often times pressure up front will either force Daniels into a sack or an errant pass.

On the flip side, the defensive front seven (without blitzing) could use work on generating more pressure. For as good as the secondary is, often times big plays are hit due to opposing quarterbacks having time and finding open receivers who break off of their routes and extend plays.

ASU faced some off-field problems with the coaching staff leading into this season. Has that made an impact so far and could it make an impact on Saturday?

Heading into the season, Edwards was very adamant the team was singularly focused on the upcoming year. With a total of three assistant coaches placed on leave during camp, it was almost impossible to think there would be no impact on this team. For much of the offseason, people believed actual football just needed to be played in order for those issues to be an afterthought.

It really feels like there’s no investigation going on. Whether that’s due to actual football being played, the team being 2-0 or the investigation simply going on quietly behind the scenes, it really does not feel as if the investigation has any impact on these guys.

What are the keys to stopping Jayden Daniels?

One thing I’ve noticed about Daniels is his vision will decimate when being forced to step up in the pocket due to pressure from the edge. Often times Daniels will simply run himself into interior defensive linemen instead of finding open running lanes when that happens. As far as passing is concerned, his ability to hit the big play downfield is his strength. Daniels struggles with consistency on short/intermediate throws and progressing through reads, so if I’m game planning for ASU, I’m absolutely trying to take away any big plays and force Daniels to beat me through high-volume, short-yardage passes.

What is the key to consistently moving the ball against this talented Arizona State defense?

ASU’s defense really stacks up well against most offenses. What I will say though is mobile quarterbacks have proven to give them a tougher time. UNLV QB Doug Brumfield displayed that in the first half of last week’s game before Arizona State made adjustments at halftime and effectively shut him down.

I think BYU QB Jaren Hall has the perfect recipe to give ASU’s defense problems: Not turning the ball over (Sun Devils lead the Pac-12 in average takeaways per game last year) and the ability to hurt them either through the air or on the ground. Mobile quarterbacks will keep any defense on their heels in all four quarters. The most important part for BYU will be those second half adjustments and not letting ASU defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce catch up to schematics.

Could you highlight one or two players on each side of the ball that can make a difference for ASU?

Offensively, I would highlight WR Ricky Pearsall. Obviously the two running backs are notable players along with Daniels, but Pearsall is a versatile chess piece that has already shown the capability to catch, run and even throw the football. He gives ASU a lot of options all over the field, whether it be screen passes or wide receiver reverses. Also, center Dohnovan West is the anchor to ASU’s offensive line, and is a key part in ensuring the chains are moving up front.

Defensively, I would highlight defensive lineman Tyler Johnson as somebody who acts as a battery for everybody else to feed off of. After fellow defensive lineman Jermayne Lole went down with a triceps injury that put him out for the season, Johnson has stepped up in the trenches as a force to be reckoned off the edge. While the secondary is obviously talented, linebacker Darien Butler has been a huge presence for ASU. He consistently finds himself all over the field, currently leading the team in tackles through two games (13) while also having two interceptions to his name.