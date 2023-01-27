BYU Football Broadcaster Riley Nelson Steps Down

On Friday, former BYU quarterback and current BYU football broadcaster Riley Nelson announced that he was stepping down as the radio analyst for the BYU football program. Nelson, who played quarterback at BYU from 2009-2012, spent the last four seasons in the booth with Voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell.

"All good things must come to an end," Nelson wrote in his social media post. "For me, that’s the side gig of all side gigs. We all face increased demands on time as life rolls along and sometimes something has to give, that ‘something’ is being with the Cougs every Saturday in the booth with [Greg Wrubell]."

Nelson began broadcasting BYU football games in 2019. He replaced longtime BYU football broadcaster Marc Lyons who spent 38 years in the booth before he retired following the 2018 season.

Play-by-play announcer Greg Wrubell took to social media after Nelson's announcement to thank him for his time in the radio booth. "After four outstanding seasons as my [BYU Football] broadcast partner, [Riley Nelson] is leaving the radio booth. I speak for Cougar Nation when I say how much we will miss Riley’s expert commentary; he was as great on the headset as he was on the field. All the best, my friend!"

As a BYU quarterback, Nelson threw for over 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns while adding 858 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground.

The BYU football program has not announced a replacement for Riley Nelson.

