Decisions are Approaching for Top BYU Football Targets
The most important recruiting weekend of the modern era has come and gone. 16 official visitors arrived at BYU on Thursday for visits that lasted through Sunday. Of the 16 official visitors, 10 of them were not committed to BYU at the start of the visits. Since then, five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons and three-star quarterback Graham Livingston have committed to BYU.
Now that the dust has settle on official visits, it's decision time for most of BYU's top remaining targets.
1. Prince Williams - DE
Edge rusher Prince Williams was on campus last weekend. His final five includes BYU, Utah, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Miami. However, he only took official visits to BYU, Utah, and Arizona and it appears to be a three-way race between those three Big 12 schools. He will announce his college decision on July 4th, according to his Instagram.
2. Jax Tanner - OL
Coveted offensive lineman is one point away from four-star status, and we expect him to end up as a four-star prospect by signing day. Tanner was at BYU this weekend taking his fourth and final official visit. He finalists include BYU, Michigan, Tennessee, and Oregon.
3. Kaue Akana - ATH
A close friend of Ryder Lyons and a coveted recruit in his own right, Kaue Akana was at BYU this weekend. Akana has taken official visits to Utah and UCLA and he has picked up offers from USC, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Arkansas among others.
Akana could play on either side of the ball at the college level, but we expect him to start out at safety. Like most of the players on this list, he could announce his college decision at any moment.
4. Jaxson Gates - CB
Jaxson Gate backed off his verbal pledge to Syracuse on Monday. The priority BYU target decommitted from Syracuse after taking an official visit to BYU. Gates has also taken official visits to Michigan State and Utah over the last few weeks.
Minutes after Gates posted about his de-commitment from Syracuse, BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford hinted at a BYU commitment that still has not been announced.
5. Lopeti Moala - DL
Local defensive line standout Lopeti Moala was on campus for his official visit this weekend. Moala has been on BYU's campus multiple times over the last six months. He also took official visits to Utah, UCLA, and Stanford.
Early in the process, Moala told BYU On SI that he planned to make his college decision during his senior season or in December. It's unknown whether that is still his timeline or not.
6. Nehemiah Kolone - DL
Oklahoma native Nehemiah Kolone took his final official visit to BYU this weekend. He has already taken official visits to Michigan State and Oklahoma State. Kolone has been a top priority for the defensive staff for several months.
7. Four-Star Recruit
A four-star recruit didn't announce his plans to come to BYU, but he did make it for an official visit this weekend. This article will be updated if the recruit decides to make his visit public, but as of this writing, he has not. He could announce his decision at any point.
8. Adam Bywater - LB
The younger brother of former BYU star Ben Bywater, Adam Bywater is weighing offers from Utah, Boise State, and BYU. He will make his college decision in July.