BYU Cracks the Top 20 in Another Preseason Poll

While all eyes of the college football world are monitoring the current round of conference realignment, the 2022 season is quietly inching closer. On Friday, Pro Football Network unveiled its preseason top 25 and BYU made the cut. The Cougars came in at no. 19.

"BYU is returning eight starters on offense and every starter on defense. That is unheard of continuity. QB Jaren Hall has all the talent to be a top signal-caller in the 2023 class, but his injury history is a concern.

Additionally, BYU’s 2022 schedule includes home bouts against Baylor and Arkansas, road games vs. Oregon, Boise State, and Stanford, and a matchup with Notre Dame in Las Vegas. The road won’t be easy, but knocking off those teams would vault the Cougars into the top 10 range." - James Fragoza

Three of BYU's 2022 opponents also made the PFN top 25. Notre Dame was ranked no. 9, Baylor came in at no. 14, and Oregon rounded at the top 15 at no. 15.

Pro Football Network isn't the only national outlet that is high on BYU's potential this season. USA Today had BYU in the top 10 at no. 9 in its way-too-early top 25. Fox Sports ranked BYU no. 16 in its preseason rankings. NCAA.com had BYU at no. 22 in its preseason top 25. In a recent article, 247Sports predicted the first AP Top 25 - they had BYU at no. 15.

BYU kicks off its 2022 season at USF in 57 days.