Skip to main content

BYU Cracks the Top 20 in Another Preseason Poll

BYU continues to receive preseason top 25 hype

While all eyes of the college football world are monitoring the current round of conference realignment, the 2022 season is quietly inching closer. On Friday, Pro Football Network unveiled its preseason top 25 and BYU made the cut. The Cougars came in at no. 19.

BYU vs Arizona State

"BYU is returning eight starters on offense and every starter on defense. That is unheard of continuity. QB Jaren Hall has all the talent to be a top signal-caller in the 2023 class, but his injury history is a concern.

Additionally, BYU’s 2022 schedule includes home bouts against Baylor and Arkansas, road games vs. Oregon, Boise State, and Stanford, and a matchup with Notre Dame in Las Vegas. The road won’t be easy, but knocking off those teams would vault the Cougars into the top 10 range." - James Fragoza

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Three of BYU's 2022 opponents also made the PFN top 25. Notre Dame was ranked no. 9, Baylor came in at no. 14, and Oregon rounded at the top 15 at no. 15.

Pro Football Network isn't the only national outlet that is high on BYU's potential this season. USA Today had BYU in the top 10 at no. 9 in its way-too-early top 25. Fox Sports ranked BYU no. 16 in its preseason rankings. NCAA.com had BYU at no. 22 in its preseason top 25. In a recent article, 247Sports predicted the first AP Top 25 - they had BYU at no. 15.

BYU kicks off its 2022 season at USF in 57 days.

More Cougs Daily

Tyler Allgeier, Samson Nacua vs Utah State
Football

ESPN FPI Predicts Every Game on BYU's 2022 Schedule

FPI expects a rollercoaster of a 2022 season for the BYU football program

By Casey Lundquist23 hours ago
USATSI_16691391_168390393_lowres (1)
Football

Another Report Indicates Big 12 in 'Serious' Talks with PAC-12 Schools

For the second time in as many days, reports of the Big 12 aggressively pursuing expansion are coming from reputable outlets

By Casey LundquistJul 6, 2022
West Virginia Big 12 logo
Football

Big 12 Reportedly in 'Deep Discussions' to Add PAC-12 Schools

A new report from Dennis Dodd suggest the Big 12 could add as many as six PAC-12 schools

By Casey LundquistJul 5, 2022
Lopini Katoa vs Utah State in royal classic away
Football

Five Things to Enjoy During the Final Season of Independence

Five Things to Enjoy During the Final Season of Independence

By Casey LundquistJul 4, 2022
Tyler Allgeier vs Utah
Football

Four Burning Questions About the Latest Round of College Football Realignment

USC and UCLA are on their way to the Big Ten as early as 2024

By Casey LundquistJun 30, 2022
Pierson Watson Headshot
Recruiting

Arizona Linebacker Pierson Watson Commits to BYU

Watson received a BYU offer after attending camp a few weeks ago

By Casey LundquistJun 28, 2022
Daidren Zipperer Headshot Visit
Recruiting

BYU Makes the Top Six for Florida WR Daidren Zipperer

Zipperer was recently on BYU's campus for an unofficial visit

By Casey LundquistJun 28, 2022
Jaren Hall vs Utah
Football

BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Cracks Top 10 in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

For the second time in the last week, Jaren Hall was projected in the first round

By Casey LundquistJun 28, 2022