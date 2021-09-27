BYU Expected to Welcome Back Multiple Players from Injury Against Utah State

BYU's depth was tested during the month of September - the Cougars will welcome back some players from injury against Utah State

In September, BYU's depth was tested beginning in the first quarter against Arizona. A few minutes into that game, starting cornerback Keenan Ellis suffered a scary injury that has kept him off the field though the first four games. Since then, multiple starters have been sidelined due to injury. According to head coach Kalani Sitake and defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki, BYU is expected to welcome back multiple players from injury against Utah State.

Speaking of Keenan Ellis, Sitake said Ellis is day-to-day but he won't return until he's able to practice most of the week. "We're still hopeful, it's day-to-day type of deal for him," Sitake said. "He's present. He's at practices and he's at games. We're not sure if he will be able to play this weekend...I have a hard time playing a player if they haven't had an opportunity to practice."

Multiple players who suffered injuries against ASU were out against USF: quarterback Jaren Hall, defensive lineman Tyler Batty, defensive lineman Atunaisa Mahe, and cornerback Isaiah Herron. According to defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki, BYU will welcome back Batty and Mahe this week. He is also hopeful that Isaiah Herron will return to the lineup.

Coach Sitake said Jaren Hall "will be practicing today" and will likely be ready to play against Utah State. If available, he will start at quarterback.

Against USF, even more players went down with different injuries. Defensive back and kick return specialist Caleb Christensen left the game after suffering a leg injury on a kickoff return. Christensen is highly doubtful to play this week against Utah State.

Starting right tackle Harris LaChance suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury against USF. Sitake said LaChance "should be back with us this week."

Other players like Gabe Summers, Kaleb Hayes, and Caden Haws suffered minor injuries against USF. Hayes returned to the game after his injury. Gabe Summers addressed the media this week ahead of BYU's game against Utah State - he will likely be available as well. On the injuries suffered against USF, Sitake said, "As for now, nobody is out for the season...the only player that is highly doubtful this week is Caleb Christensen."

The additional depth will provide a needed boost for a BYU defense that limped (both figuratively and somewhat literally) to the finish line against USF. The Cougars are preparing to take on a more potent offense this weekend. Utah State ranks #10 in total offense.

BYU and Utah State kick off at 7 PM MST on Friday on CBS Sports Network.

