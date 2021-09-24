Five Most Critical Moments During BYU's Undefeated Start

BYU has made winning plays in the most important moments throughout its first three games of the season

After three games, BYU is 3-0 and ranked #15 in the AP poll. Their statistical output, however, has been as impressive as their undefeated start. The Cougars rank #85 in total offense and #86 in total defense. What has set this BYU team apart, at least in this author's opinion, is their ability to make winning plays in critical moments.

As BYU prepares to take on USF this weekend, let's count down the five winning plays that have led to BYU's 3-0 start.

5. Tyler Batty sacks Gunner Cruz

With 11:50 in the fourth quarter, BYU was holding onto a 21-13 lead over Arizona. The Wildcats were knocking on the door of another touchdown. On 3rd & 7 from the 9 yard line, Tyler Batty sacked Arizona quarterback Gunner Cruz for a loss of 17 yards. The sack prevented a touchdown and pushed back the field goal back to 44 yards. Arizona missed the kick on the following play, and that allowed the Cougars to ice the game with a field goal of their own later in the quarter.

Defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki deserves credit for dialing up the right blitz in the right moment.

4. The final three minutes at the end of the first half against Utah

In my estimation, BYU won the game against Utah in the final three minutes of the first half. With 3:14 left in the first half, Utah was stuffed on 4th & 2 from BYU's 7 yard line. Utah turned the ball over on downs deep inside BYU's territory - the Cougars held a 10-7 lead.

After two running plays, the Cougars faced 3rd & 9 from their own 8 yard line. Instead of playing it safe, Aaron Roderick called a play that gave BYU's offense a chance to move the chains. The offensive line gave Jaren Hall time to throw, and Hall threw a ball low over the middle that only intended receiver Dallin Holker could catch. Holker grabbed it just before it touched the turf for a gain of 17 yards. A few plays later, Hall found Samson Nacua in the end zone to give BYU a 16-7 lead going into halftime.

If BYU punts in that situation, the Utes would have had another opportunity to tie or even take the lead going into the break. Instead, BYU took a two-score lead into the locker room.

3. Jaren Hall ices the game with his legs

Watching the fourth quarters against Utah and Arizona State was like watching the same movie. In both game, BYU got the ball with a chance to win the game. And n both games, the Cougars grinded out long scoring drives on the ground. Late in the game, Hall's ability to run has kept opposing defenses on their heels.

During those two game-winning drives, Hall ran for 48 yards on four attempts including three first downs.

2. Isaac Rex touchdown from Baylor Romney

With 2:35 left in the fourth quarter, BYU was driving with a 20-17 lead and a chance to seal the victory over #19 Arizona State. Jaren Hall got hurt while running for 13 yards and a first down to the Arizona State 4 yard line. Backup quarterback Baylor Romney came into the game and delivered a strike to Isaac Rex for the game-winning touchdown on 3rd & goal.

1. Tyler Allgeier forced fumble

By now, you've probably seen Tyler Allgeier's forced fumble at least a dozen times. This play is not only one of the best in BYU history, but it epitomizes the Cougars' start to the 2021 season: BYU has made winning plays in the most critical moments.

BYU had a 21-17 lead over Arizona State with 0:12 remaining in the third quarter. The Cougars were driving until Jaren Hall threw an interception to ASU linebacker Merlin Robertson. Robertson returned the interception 60 yards before Tyler Allgeier caught up to him, and in one motion jumped on his back and punched the ball out.

The effort was fantastic. The idea was brilliant. And the execution was almost otherworldly.

Not only did he force the fumble, he also punched the ball in bounds where a trailing Jaren Hall could recover it. BYU fans will be talking about that play by Tyler Allgeier for years to come.