BYU Football Flips Oregon Signee, Four-Star Alai Kalaniuvalu
Four-star offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu will be a BYU Cougar after all. On Tuesday, BYU announced the signing of Bishop Gorman star Alai Kalaniuvalu. Kalaniuvalu flipped his commitment from BYU to Oregon back on signing day. It's been a back-and-forth battle between Oregon and BYU since the beginning, but it was BYU won out in the end.
Let's go through a timeline of events in Kalaniuvlu's recruitment. He originally committed to Oregon back in June of 2024. Then in November of 2024, he flipped his commitment to BYU. On signing day, his letter of intent never arrived at BYU and he flipped his signing to Oregon. Now five months later, Kalaniuvalu has flipped back to BYU and signed with the Cougars.
Kalaniuvalu started his high school career at Timpview High School. He moved to Las Vegas where he continued his high school career at powerhouse Bishop Gorman. Kalaniuvalu was the second best prospect in Nevada and a consensus four-star recruit. He picked up competing offers from Oregon, Michigan, USC, Utah, Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Washington among others.
Alai played tackle during his high school career. He projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level.
Kalaniuvalu has a connection to the BYU football program through his brother-in-law, current BYU offensive lineman Sonny Makasini. Makasini started a few games for BYU at right guard last season, although he's missed a handful of games due to injury.
BYU has now added a trio of four-star recruits from the 2025 class since signing day. Four-star linebacker Nusi Tamoepeau flipped his commitment from Stanford to BYU after Troy Taylor was fired. Then quarterback Bear Bachmeier, a four-star in the 2025 class as well, entered the transfer portal after just a few months at Stanford and committed to BYU. Lastly, four-star offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu signed with BYU.
Kalaniuvalu might be the biggest addition of all. He has the potential to start for 3-4 years at BYU. The only question is when he will enroll. Kalaniuvalu left for his mission in January and his enrollment plans are unclear.