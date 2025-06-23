Alejandro Garnacho Sends Man Utd Transfer Hint, Marcus Rashford Replies
Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho dropped another heavy hint about his uncertain Old Trafford future by posting a picture of himself in an Aston Villa kit with Marcus Rashford’s name draped across his back.
Rashford was dropped alongside Garnacho by Ruben Amorim for December’s Manchester derby. While the Argentine international later worked his way back into the starting XI, Rashford never played another minute for United before sealing a loan move to Villa during the winter window.
While his English counterpart thrived in a new environment, Garnacho endured a difficult end to the campaign. The 20-year-old was helpless as United sunk to their lowest finish in Premier League history and was afforded nothing more than a fleeting cameo in the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur—much to his evident fury.
“I played every round until reaching the final, I helped the team, but playing 20 minutes today... I don’t know,” Garnacho fumed post-match. He described the season as “a piece of s---” and ominously concluded: “I’ll try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next.”
After this outburst, Amorim reportedly informed the outspoken winger that he ought to find a new club this summer in front of his teammates.
Garnacho has added to the rampant speculation surrounding his future with his recent social media post. To actively circulate an image of yourself wearing the strip of a Premier League rival is one thing, but to show off that it has the name of your outcast teammate blazoned across the back could be viewed as even more incendiary.
Rashford replied to the image with a simple message: “My brother” followed by the heart emoji. The England international has made little secret of his desire to permanently leave United this summer, with a move to Barcelona now confirmed as his priority—even if he may have to return to Manchester for preseason training.
There have also been reports linking Garnacho with a switch to La Liga, however the Spanish-born forward is thought to be keen on remaining in the Premier League. Chelsea have long been touted as keen admirers, although the departure of Rashford has opened up a slot in Villa’s frontline.