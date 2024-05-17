BYU Football Hires Annie Barham as Director of On-Campus Recruiting
On Friday, Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program announced the hiring of Annie Barham as the director of on-campus recruiting. According to her LinkedInj profile, Barham spent time as a student recruiting assistant at LSU from 2021-2023. She also interned at Duke on the football recruiting staff. Most recently, she has been an operations assistant at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Most importantly, this hire represents further investment in the BYU football recruiting department. With Barhman on board, BYU now has four full-time staffers dedicated to filling out the roster. The primary responsibility Annie Barham will be the organization of recruiting visits. Nowadays, football prospects are allowed to take official visits in May, June, and December. Additionally, they can take an unlimited number of official visits. Between organizing the dozens of official visits and the hundreds of unofficial visits that take place every year, there's a lot of planning required for visits to be successful.
BYU's Recruiting Staff
Justin Anderson is the Director of Player Personnel. In the era of NIL and the transfer portal, it's a full-time job to fill out the roster for the current year and project the scholarship situations in the upcoming years. Anderson has to balance those responsibilities while balancing missions as well, an aspect of this role that is very unique to BYU.
Other full-time recruiting staff include Brandon Bradley and Vince Feula. Bradley's official title is now the Director of Recruiting while Feula's title is the Director of Scouting. Both Bradyley and Feula will work to evaluate prospects, form relationships, and set BYU's coaching staff up for success on the recruitng trail.