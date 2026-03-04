Local Standout Manase Brown Locks in BYU Official Visit

BYU's calendar is starting to fill up with official visitors in June. Earlier this week, Corner Canyon standout Manase Brown announced his plans to officially visit BYU in late June.

Brown is a 6'7 defensive end prospect with high upside. He is listed at 225 pounds and he has plenty of room to add good weight to his frame. He has racked up recent competing offers from the likes of Oregon and UCLA. He holds other competing offers from Nebraska, Cal, Utah, and Boise State among others.

BYU has been in on Brown for a long time. The Cougars offered him back in January of 2025 just after his sophomore season. Despite Jay Hill leaving for Michigan, BYU's staff has continued to recruit Brown to Provo. BYU's staff will look to put the finishing touches on his recruitment during his official visit.

Recruits with BYU Official Visits on the Schedule

Six BYU targets have announced their plans to take official visits in June.

Jaxson Rex Jag Ioane Tytan DeJong Lakepa Satuala Kyle Nabrotzky Moa Brown

Ioane, DeJong, Brown and Satuala are some of the top prospects in the state of Utah in the 2027 class. The Cougars are coming off their best recruiting class since recruiting rankings became popular in the early 2000's. In-state recruiting was a large reason for BYU's historic class. BYU signed 5 of the top 10 players in the state and 8 of the top 16.

In-state recruits will be a top priority again for BYU in the 2027 recruiting class.

June Official Visit Window

The timing of official visits has completely changed over the last five years. Historically, BYU waited until December to host most of their official visits. With the introduction of the early signing window, college football programs were allowed to host official visitors in the Summer. Every year, more and more official visits and scheduled in the summer months.

Last year, most of BYU's official visits were scheduled in the month of June.

The Cougars waited until late June to host most of their official visitors last year. There was one massive recruiting weekend during which BYU hosted 16 official visitors. 10 of them were not committed to BYU at the start of the visits, including five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.

BYU certainly capitalized on that massive recruiting weekend. In fact, that is probably an understatement. Of the 10 uncommitted players, nine players committed to BYU.