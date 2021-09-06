September 6, 2021
Injury Updates Coming out of Monday's Press Briefing

BYU defensive back Keenan Ellis is trending in the right direction after suffering an injury against Arizona
Multiple BYU players suffered injuries in the season opener against Arizona. During Monday's press briefing, BYU's staff provided some injury updates.

Keenan Ellis

Keenan Ellis suffered a scary injury in the first minutes of the game against Arizona. On Sunday, BYU provided an update on Ellis:

"CT scans conducted Saturday night on Keenan Ellis were normal. He spent the night at University Medical Center in Las Vegas for observation and additional testing. Keenan is out of bed, walking and reports no neck or back pain."

On Monday, Sitake was asked about Keenan Ellis. Sitake said Ellis "seems like he is going to be good." Ellis is currently in concussion protocol, and it is "highly unlikely he will play this Saturday." 

Ellis was excluded from the depth chart this week. Isaiah Herron moved into his starting role.

Gunner Romney

Gunner Romney suffered a leg injury in the first quarter against Arizona. According to Kalani Sitake, his injury is not season ending. "He is doubtful for the game," Sitake said. "But you never know what could happen in the next 4-5 days."

Puka & Samson Nacua

Besides an onside recovery on special teams, brothers Puka and Samson Nacua did not play in the opener. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said the two brothers are "almost ready" on Monday.

"Just their health. They are almost ready." Aaron Roderick

Following BYU's win over Arizona, head coach Kalani Sitake said the Nacua brothers are expected to be available for the game against Utah.

Others

Uriah Leiataua, Chaz Ah You, and Neil Pau'u were seen limping off the field against Arizona. All three players eventually returned to the game. While he didn't address each situation direction, Sitake alluded to it saying those players will be available against Utah.

