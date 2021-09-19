BYU Football: Jaren Hall Updates Injury Status

The feelings were bitter sweet in Lavell Edwards Stadium after #23 BYU took down the #19 Arizona State Sun Devils 27-17 to improve to 3-0. On one hand, BYU fans were celebrating a 3-0 start with three wins over power five teams. BYU is the only team in the country with three wins over power five programs.

On the other hand, Cougar fans eagerly waited an injury update on star quarterback Jaren Hall. Late in the fourth quarter, Hall left the game after taking a hit on a 13 yard run to move the ball deep into ASU territory. Backup quarterback Baylor Romney took over at quarterback for the final three plays of the drive.

Following the game, Hall said, "I just got the wind knocked out of me." When asked whether he would be able to play next week against USF, Hall said yes.

For the third time in as many weeks, BYU took down a PAC-12 team on Saturday night. In addition, the win over Arizona State represents the second win over a top 25 opponent in the last two weeks.

The #23 Cougars led the #19 Sun Devils entire way after BYU scored a touchdown 31 seconds into the game. BYU sealed the win late in the fourth quarter when backup quarterback Baylor Romney found tight end Isaac Rex in the corner of the endzone to extend the lead to 27-17.

