Position Battles to Watch During Spring Camp

BYU ranks second nationally in returning experience ahead of the 2022 season. Even though most starters return this season, there are multiple starting jobs that will be up for grabs during spring ball and fall camp. Here are the vacant starting jobs to keep an eye on when spring camp starts next week.

Running Back

BYU star running back Tyler Allgeier declared for the NFL Draft leaving the starting job up for grabs. BYU returns veteran Lopini Katoa and less experienced guys like Jackson McChesney, Miles Davis, and Hinckley Ropati.

The frontrunner for this job will probably be Cal transfer running back Christopher Brooks. Brooks has run for over 1,700 yards in his career, and he will participate in spring football since he enrolled in January.

Wide Receiver

Both Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua will return to their starting roles next season. Keanu Hill looks like the most logical choice to slide into the third starting spot. He racked up 343 receiving yards last season. However, BYU has some young, talented wide receivers that will also compete for the third starting spot. Among them are highly-touted recruits Chase Roberts and Kody Epps. Hobbs Nyberg and Brayden Cosper are also names to watch.

Even if Hill assumes the third starting spot, BYU usually rotates 4-5 receivers each game. That leaves opportunities for guys like Roberts and Epps to compete for playing time.

Right Tackle

Harris LaChance started for BYU at right tackle against Arizona. Over the course of the season, Campbell Barrington and Brayden Keim also started for the Cougars at right tackle.

BYU dipped into the transfer portal to bring in former five-star recruit Kingsley Suamatia. Suamataia has the physical talent to have a long career in the NFL.

The battle for the starting right tackle job will be one to watch this spring.

Tight End/Fullback

Starting tight end Isaac Rex suffered an ankle injury during the USC game that required surgery. That leaves players like Dallin Holker, Masen Wake, Houston Heimuli, and Carter Wheat. Holker will likely slide into the starting tight end role like he did for the Independence Bowl, but Wake and Heimuli could see time at the hybrid Tight End/Fullback position. Holker, Wake, and Heimuli will all play in some capacity, but how they are used in BYU's offense will be a storyline during camp.

Nickel

BYU rotated a lot of players at nickel last season like Jakob Robinson, Jacob Boren, Caleb Christensen, and George Udo. BYU will welcome back Micah Harper who will compete for the starting job assuming he is fully healthy. Harper could play multiple positions in BYU's secondary.

Linebacker and Defensive Line

Besides Uriah Leiataua, all starting linebackers and defensive lineman return next season.

You May Also Like

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI