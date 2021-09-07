September 7, 2021
BYU Receives Votes in Both Major Polls

BYU received votes in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll
On Tuesday, USA Today and AP released their top 25 rankings following the first week of college football. BYU didn't crack the top 25, but they did receive numerous votes in both polls. If the rankings extended beyond 25, BYU would have ranked #31 in the USA Today Coaches poll and #38 in the AP poll.

Three of BYU's 2021 opponents cracked the AP top 25: USC, Utah, and Arizona State. The Trojans came in at #14, the Utes came in at #21, and the Sun Devils came in at #23. 

BYU will host ranked Utah on Saturday. The following week, they will host Arizona State. Assuming the Sun Devils take care of business against UNLV this weekend, they will come into Lavell Edwards Stadium at 2-0 and ranked in the top 25.

Coaches Poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Clemson
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Florida
  10. Iowa State
  11. Oregon
  12. Iowa
  13. Penn State
  14. USC
  15. Texas
  16. UCLA
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Utah
  19. Coastal Carolina
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Virginia Tech
  22. North Carolina
  23. Oklahoma State
  24. Miami
  25. Arizona State

Others receiving votes: Auburn 123; Michigan 99; Louisiana State 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; BYU 65; Indiana 58;  etc.

AP Poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Clemson
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Iowa State
  10. Iowa
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. Florida
  14. USC
  15. Texas
  16. UCLA
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Virginia Tech
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Utah
  22. Miami
  23. Arizona State
  24. North Carolina
  25. Auburn

Others receiving votes: TCU 80; NC State 69; UCF 61; Liberty 57; LSU 57; Michigan 52; Oklahoma State 39; Indiana 37; Michigan State 28; Nevada 23; Kansas State 13; Louisiana 12; BYU 10; etc.

