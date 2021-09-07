BYU Receives Votes in Both Major Polls

On Tuesday, USA Today and AP released their top 25 rankings following the first week of college football. BYU didn't crack the top 25, but they did receive numerous votes in both polls. If the rankings extended beyond 25, BYU would have ranked #31 in the USA Today Coaches poll and #38 in the AP poll.

Three of BYU's 2021 opponents cracked the AP top 25: USC, Utah, and Arizona State. The Trojans came in at #14, the Utes came in at #21, and the Sun Devils came in at #23.

BYU will host ranked Utah on Saturday. The following week, they will host Arizona State. Assuming the Sun Devils take care of business against UNLV this weekend, they will come into Lavell Edwards Stadium at 2-0 and ranked in the top 25.

Coaches Poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Oklahoma Texas A&M Clemson Notre Dame Cincinnati Florida Iowa State Oregon Iowa Penn State USC Texas UCLA Wisconsin Utah Coastal Carolina Ole Miss Virginia Tech North Carolina Oklahoma State Miami Arizona State

Others receiving votes: Auburn 123; Michigan 99; Louisiana State 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; BYU 65; Indiana 58; etc.

AP Poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Oklahoma Texas A&M Clemson Cincinnati Notre Dame Iowa State Iowa Penn State Oregon Florida USC Texas UCLA Coastal Carolina Wisconsin Virginia Tech Ole Miss Utah Miami Arizona State North Carolina Auburn

Others receiving votes: TCU 80; NC State 69; UCF 61; Liberty 57; LSU 57; Michigan 52; Oklahoma State 39; Indiana 37; Michigan State 28; Nevada 23; Kansas State 13; Louisiana 12; BYU 10; etc.

