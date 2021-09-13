BYU Releases Depth Chart for Arizona State
After a 2-0 start, BYU will face #19 Arizona State in a matchup of two ranked teams on Saturday night. BYU released its depth chart for Arizona State on Monday, you can check it out below.
Quarterback
- Jaren Hall
- Baylor Romney
- Jacob Conover
No change to the depth chart at quarterback. Jaren Hall was solid against Utah. He tallied 241 total yards and three touchdowns against the Utes. Most importantly, at least in terms of the BYU-Utah rivalry, Hall did not commit any turnovers.
Running Back
1. Tyler Allgeier OR Lopini Katoa
Allgeier and Katoa took all the carries in the first two games. You can expect the same against Arizona State.
Wide Receiver
- Neil Pau'u
- Keanu Hill
- Gunner Romney OR Chris Jackson
- Puka Nacua OR Samson Nacua
Neil Pau'u, Gunner Romney, Puka Nacua Samson Nacua, and Keanu Hill made important plays against Utah last weekend. They will need to make big plays again if BYU is going to take down Arizona State.
Tight End
- Isaac Rex
- Dallin Holker
Fullback
- Masen Wake
The tight ends have been relatively quiet in the first two games. They will need to play a bigger role if BYU is going to reach its potential on offense.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Blake Freeland
2. Brayden Keim
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Seth Willis
Center
1. James Empey
2. Connor Pay
Right Guard
1. Connor Pay OR Joe Tukuafu
Right Tackle
1. Harris LaChance
2. Campbell Barrington
No changes to the offensive line after week one. The offensive line was very good against the Utes.
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. D'Angelo Mandell
2. Shamon Willis
Strong Safety
1. Chaz Ah You
2. Mitchell Price
3. Ammon Hannemann
4. Matt Criddle
Free Safety
1. Malik Moore
2. Hayden Livingston
3. Jared Kapisi OR Javelle Brown
Right Cornerback
1. Isaiah Herron
2. Kaleb Hayes
3. Jaylon Vickers
Nickel
1. Jakob Robinson OR Caleb Christensen
3. Jacob Boren
Starting cornerback Keenan Ellis suffered an injury in the first quarter against Arizona. He is still excluded from the depth chart. Isaiah Herron assumed his starting role and played well against Utah.
Linebackers
Jack
1. Pepe Tanuvasa
2. Drew Jensen
Mike
1. Keenan Pili
2. Josh Wilson
3. Drew Jensen
Rover
1. Max Tooley OR Ben Bywater
Cinco
1. Morgan Pyper
2. Ammon Hannemann
Flash
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Jackson Kaufusi
No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.
Defensive Line
Split End
1. Lorenzo Fauataea
2. Gabe Summers
Defensive End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Blake Mangelson
Defensive Tackle
1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner
2. Gabe Summers
3. John Nelson
Nose Tackle
1. Atunaisa Mahe
2. Caden Haws
3. John Nelson
Outside End
1. Uriah Leiataua
2. Pepe Tanuvasa
3. Fisher Jackson
No changes to the depth chart along the defensive line.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith
3. Cash Peterman
Kickoff
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman
Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther
Long Snapper - PK
1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs
Long Snapper - P
1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Cash Peterman
Kick Return
1. Caleb Christensen
2. Hobbs Nyberg
Punt Return
1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther
3. Samson Nacua
No changes on the specialists depth chart.