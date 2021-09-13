BYU Releases Depth Chart for Arizona State

How the Cougars will line up against the Sun Devils

After a 2-0 start, BYU will face #19 Arizona State in a matchup of two ranked teams on Saturday night. BYU released its depth chart for Arizona State on Monday, you can check it out below.

Quarterback

Jaren Hall Baylor Romney Jacob Conover

No change to the depth chart at quarterback. Jaren Hall was solid against Utah. He tallied 241 total yards and three touchdowns against the Utes. Most importantly, at least in terms of the BYU-Utah rivalry, Hall did not commit any turnovers.

Running Back

1. Tyler Allgeier OR Lopini Katoa

Allgeier and Katoa took all the carries in the first two games. You can expect the same against Arizona State.

Wide Receiver

Neil Pau'u Keanu Hill

Gunner Romney OR Chris Jackson

Puka Nacua OR Samson Nacua

Neil Pau'u, Gunner Romney, Puka Nacua Samson Nacua, and Keanu Hill made important plays against Utah last weekend. They will need to make big plays again if BYU is going to take down Arizona State.

Tight End

Isaac Rex Dallin Holker

Fullback

Masen Wake

The tight ends have been relatively quiet in the first two games. They will need to play a bigger role if BYU is going to reach its potential on offense.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Blake Freeland

2. Brayden Keim

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Seth Willis

Center

1. James Empey

2. Connor Pay

Right Guard

1. Connor Pay OR Joe Tukuafu

Right Tackle

1. Harris LaChance

2. Campbell Barrington

No changes to the offensive line after week one. The offensive line was very good against the Utes.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. D'Angelo Mandell

2. Shamon Willis

Strong Safety

1. Chaz Ah You

2. Mitchell Price

3. Ammon Hannemann

4. Matt Criddle

Free Safety

1. Malik Moore

2. Hayden Livingston

3. Jared Kapisi OR Javelle Brown

Right Cornerback

1. Isaiah Herron

2. Kaleb Hayes

3. Jaylon Vickers

Nickel

1. Jakob Robinson OR Caleb Christensen

3. Jacob Boren

Starting cornerback Keenan Ellis suffered an injury in the first quarter against Arizona. He is still excluded from the depth chart. Isaiah Herron assumed his starting role and played well against Utah.

Linebackers

Jack

1. Pepe Tanuvasa

2. Drew Jensen

Mike

1. Keenan Pili

2. Josh Wilson

3. Drew Jensen

Rover

1. Max Tooley OR Ben Bywater

Cinco

1. Morgan Pyper

2. Ammon Hannemann

Flash

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Jackson Kaufusi

No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.

Defensive Line

Split End

1. Lorenzo Fauataea

2. Gabe Summers

Defensive End

1. Tyler Batty

2. Blake Mangelson

Defensive Tackle

1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner

2. Gabe Summers

3. John Nelson



Nose Tackle

1. Atunaisa Mahe

2. Caden Haws

3. John Nelson

Outside End

1. Uriah Leiataua

2. Pepe Tanuvasa

3. Fisher Jackson

No changes to the depth chart along the defensive line.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith

3. Cash Peterman

Kickoff

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Holder

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther

Long Snapper - PK

1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs

Long Snapper - P

1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Cash Peterman

Kick Return

1. Caleb Christensen

2. Hobbs Nyberg

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg

2. Talmage Gunther

3. Samson Nacua

No changes on the specialists depth chart.