BYU Releases Depth Chart for Boise State

How BYU will line up against Boise State

After a 5-0 start, #10 BYU will face rival Boise State on Saturday at 1:30 PM MST on ABC. BYU released its depth chart for Boise State, you can check it out below.

Quarterback

Jaren Hall Baylor Romney Jacob Conover

All the talk this week will surround BYU's quarterback situation. Starter Jaren Hall has not played since he left in the fourth quarter against Arizona State with a rib injury. Backup Baylor Romney, who was excellent in limited opportunities, left the game against Utah State with a head injury. In the second half against the Aggies, BYU turned the keys of the offense over to freshman Jacob Conover.

The starter against Boise State could change depending on the health of Hall and Romney.

Running Back

1. Tyler Allgeier OR Lopini Katoa

Allgeier and Katoa have taken all the carries in the first five games.

Wide Receiver

Neil Pau'u Keanu Hill

Gunner Romney OR Chris Jackson

Puka Nacua OR Samson Nacua

Puka Nacua led BYU in receiving against Utah State. Through four games, BYU's receiving corps is living up to the lofty preseason expectations.

Tight End

Isaac Rex Dallin Holker

Fullback

Masen Wake

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Blake Freeland

2. Brayden Keim

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Seth Willis

Center

1. James Empey

2. Connor Pay

Right Guard

1. Connor Pay OR Joe Tukuafu

Right Tackle

1. Harris LaChance

2. Campbell Barrington

Still no changes to the offensive line after week one. Starting center James Empey and right tackle Harris LaChance were out against Utah State due to injury.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. D'Angelo Mandell

2. Shamon Willis

Strong Safety

1. Chaz Ah You

2. Ammon Hannemann

3. Mitchell Price

4. Matt Criddle

Free Safety

1. Malik Moore

2. Hayden Livingston

3. Jared Kapisi OR Javelle Brown

Right Cornerback

1. Isaiah Herron

2. Kaleb Hayes

3. Jaylon Vickers

Nickel

1. Jakob Robinson

3. Jacob Boren

Frodo

1. Ammon Hannemann

3. George Udo

The defensive backfield has been impacted by multiple injuries this season. Starting cornerback Keenan Ellis suffered an injury in the first quarter against Arizona. He is still excluded from the depth chart.

Linebackers

Jack

1. Pepe Tanuvasa

2. Drew Jensen

Mike

1. Ben Bywater

2. Drew Jensen

3. Josh Wilson

Rover

1. Max Tooley

2. Ben Bywater

Cinco

1. Morgan Pyper

2. Ammon Hannemann

Flash

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Jackson Kaufusi

After suffering an ACL injury against Arizona State, starting mike linebacker Keenan Pili has been removed from the depth chart. BYU moved safety Chaz Ah You to linebacker the last two weeks to replace Pili.

Defensive Line

Split End

1. Lorenzo Fauataea

2. Gabe Summers

Defensive End

1. Tyler Batty

2. Blake Mangelson

Defensive Tackle

1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner

2. Gabe Summers

3. John Nelson



Nose Tackle

1. Atunaisa Mahe

2. Caden Haws

3. John Nelson

Outside End

1. Uriah Leiataua

2. Pepe Tanuvasa

3. Fisher Jackson

Atunaisa Mahe and Tyler Batty returned against Utah State after sitting out against USF with injuries.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith

3. Cash Peterman

Kickoff

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Holder

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther

Long Snapper - PK

1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs

Long Snapper - P

1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Cash Peterman

Kick Return

1. Lopini Katoa

2. Javelle Brown

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg

2. Talmage Gunther

3. Samson Nacua