BYU Releases Depth Chart for Boise State

After a 5-0 start, #10 BYU will face rival Boise State on Saturday at 1:30 PM MST on ABC. BYU released its depth chart for Boise State, you can check it out below.
Quarterback
- Jaren Hall
- Baylor Romney
- Jacob Conover
All the talk this week will surround BYU's quarterback situation. Starter Jaren Hall has not played since he left in the fourth quarter against Arizona State with a rib injury. Backup Baylor Romney, who was excellent in limited opportunities, left the game against Utah State with a head injury. In the second half against the Aggies, BYU turned the keys of the offense over to freshman Jacob Conover.
The starter against Boise State could change depending on the health of Hall and Romney.
Running Back
1. Tyler Allgeier OR Lopini Katoa
Allgeier and Katoa have taken all the carries in the first five games.
Wide Receiver
- Neil Pau'u
- Keanu Hill
- Gunner Romney OR Chris Jackson
- Puka Nacua OR Samson Nacua
Puka Nacua led BYU in receiving against Utah State. Through four games, BYU's receiving corps is living up to the lofty preseason expectations.
Tight End
- Isaac Rex
- Dallin Holker
Fullback
- Masen Wake
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Blake Freeland
2. Brayden Keim
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Seth Willis
Center
1. James Empey
2. Connor Pay
Right Guard
1. Connor Pay OR Joe Tukuafu
Right Tackle
1. Harris LaChance
2. Campbell Barrington
Still no changes to the offensive line after week one. Starting center James Empey and right tackle Harris LaChance were out against Utah State due to injury.
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. D'Angelo Mandell
2. Shamon Willis
Strong Safety
1. Chaz Ah You
2. Ammon Hannemann
3. Mitchell Price
4. Matt Criddle
Free Safety
1. Malik Moore
2. Hayden Livingston
3. Jared Kapisi OR Javelle Brown
Right Cornerback
1. Isaiah Herron
2. Kaleb Hayes
3. Jaylon Vickers
Nickel
1. Jakob Robinson
3. Jacob Boren
Frodo
1. Ammon Hannemann
3. George Udo
The defensive backfield has been impacted by multiple injuries this season. Starting cornerback Keenan Ellis suffered an injury in the first quarter against Arizona. He is still excluded from the depth chart.
Linebackers
Jack
1. Pepe Tanuvasa
2. Drew Jensen
Mike
1. Ben Bywater
2. Drew Jensen
3. Josh Wilson
Rover
1. Max Tooley
2. Ben Bywater
Cinco
1. Morgan Pyper
2. Ammon Hannemann
Flash
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Jackson Kaufusi
After suffering an ACL injury against Arizona State, starting mike linebacker Keenan Pili has been removed from the depth chart. BYU moved safety Chaz Ah You to linebacker the last two weeks to replace Pili.
Defensive Line
Split End
1. Lorenzo Fauataea
2. Gabe Summers
Defensive End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Blake Mangelson
Defensive Tackle
1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner
2. Gabe Summers
3. John Nelson
Nose Tackle
1. Atunaisa Mahe
2. Caden Haws
3. John Nelson
Outside End
1. Uriah Leiataua
2. Pepe Tanuvasa
3. Fisher Jackson
Atunaisa Mahe and Tyler Batty returned against Utah State after sitting out against USF with injuries.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith
3. Cash Peterman
Kickoff
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman
Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther
Long Snapper - PK
1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs
Long Snapper - P
1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Cash Peterman
Kick Return
1. Lopini Katoa
2. Javelle Brown
Punt Return
1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther
3. Samson Nacua