BYU Football Releases Depth Chart for Home Opener vs Baylor
BYU kicked off its 2022 season in dominant fashion with a 50-21 victory over USF. On Monday, BYU posted the depth chart for its home opener against Baylor. the 2022 season ahead of Saturday's opener at USF. Below is the depth chart for USF.
Quarterback
- Jaren Hall
- Jacob Conover
No changes to the quarterback depth chart after week one.
Running Back
1. Christopher Brooks
2. Lopini Katoa
3. Miles Davis
No changes to the running back depth chart after week one.
Wide Receiver
- Gunner Romney
- Kody Epps
- Keanu Hill
- Brayden Cosper
- Puka Nacua
- Chase Roberts
No changes to the wide receiver depth chart after week one.
Tight End
- Isaac Rex OR Dallin Holker OR Masen Wake
No changes to the tight end depth chart after week one.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Blake Freeland
2. Brayden Keim
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Campbell Barrington
Center
1. Connor Pay
2. Joe Tukuafu
Right Guard
1. Harris LaChance
2. Joe Tukuafu
Right Tackle
1. Kingsley Suamataia OR Campbell Barrington
Various changes were made to the offensive line depth chart after week one:
- Brayden Keim moved to be the backup at left tackle
- Harris LaChance moved to right guard and was named the starter
- Campbell Barrington is now listed as the backup left guard instead of Tyler Little
- Connor Pay was named the outright starter at center
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. D'Angelo Mandell
2. Jakob Robinson
3. Jacob Boren
Strong Safety
1. Ammon Hannemann
2. Micah Harper
3. Ethan Slade
Free Safety
1. Malik Moore
2. Hayden Livingston
Right Cornerback
1. Kaleb Hayes
2. Gabe Jeudy-Lally
3. Korbyn Green OR Chika Ebunoha
Nickel
1. Jakob Robinson
3. Jacob Boren
No changes to the defensive back depth chart.
Read More
Linebackers
Will
1. Ben Bywater
2. Jackson Kaufusi
3. Josh Wilson
Mike
1. Keenan Pili
2. Pepe Tanuvasa
3. Bodie Schoonover
Rover
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Jackson Kaufusi
3. Tate Romney
Cinco
1. George Udo
2. Matthew Criddle
Flash
1. Max Tooley
2. Tavita Gagnier
3. Morgan Pyper
No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.
Defensive Line
Split End
1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner
2. Blake Mangelson OR John Nelson
4. Alden Tofa
Defensive End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Fisher Jackson
3. Logan Lutui
4. Alden Tofa
Defensive Tackle
1. Gabe Summers OR Lorenzo Fauatea
3. Bruce Mitchell OR Hunter Greer
Nose Tackle
1. Caden Haws
2. Josh Larsen OR Atunaisa Mahe
3. Joshua Singh
Outside End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Fisher Jackson OR Alden Tofa
4. Aisea Moa
No changes to the depth chart at defensive line.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman
Kickoff
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman
Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Talmage Gunther
3. Hayden Livingston
Long Snapper
1. Austin Riggs
2. Britton Hogan
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Cash Peterman
Kick Return
1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther
Punt Return
1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther
No changes to the depth chart of the specialists.
