Skip to main content

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart for Ranked Matchup at Oregon

After a 2-0 start and a win over a top 10 team, BYU is ranked no. 12 in the latest AP poll. However, the Cougars are underdogs in this week's matchup at no. 25 Oregon. On Monday, BYU posted the depth chart for its game at Oregon. No changes were made to the depth chart after the Baylor game. Below is the depth chart for Cougars against the Ducks.

Quarterback

  1. Jaren Hall
  2. Jacob Conover

No changes to the quarterback depth chart after week two. So far, Jaren Hall has been efficient and effective both on the field and off the field.

Running Back

1. Christopher Brooks
2. Lopini Katoa
3. Miles Davis

No changes to the running back depth chart after week two.

Wide Receiver

  1. Gunner Romney
  2. Kody Epps
  1. Keanu Hill
  2. Brayden Cosper
  1. Puka Nacua
  2. Chase Roberts

No changes to the wide receiver depth chart after week two.

Tight End

USATSI_19026832_168390393_lowres
  1. Isaac Rex OR Dallin Holker OR Masen Wake

No changes to the tight end depth chart after week two.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle
1. Blake Freeland
2. Brayden Keim

Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Campbell Barrington

Center
1. Connor Pay
2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Guard
1. Harris LaChance
2. Joe Tukuafu

Right Tackle
1. Kingsley Suamataia OR Campbell Barrington

No changes were made to the offensive line depth chart after week two.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback
1. D'Angelo Mandell
2. Jakob Robinson
3. Jacob Boren

Strong Safety
1. Ammon Hannemann
2. Micah Harper
3. Ethan Slade

Free Safety
1. Malik Moore
2. Hayden Livingston

Right Cornerback
1. Kaleb Hayes
2. Gabe Jeudy-Lally
3. Korbyn Green OR Chika Ebunoha

Nickel
1. Jakob Robinson
3. Jacob Boren

No changes to the defensive back depth chart.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Linebackers

Will

1. Ben Bywater
2. Jackson Kaufusi
3. Josh Wilson

Mike

1. Keenan Pili
2. Pepe Tanuvasa
3. Bodie Schoonover

Rover
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Jackson Kaufusi
3. Tate Romney

Cinco
1. George Udo
2. Matthew Criddle

Flash
1. Max Tooley
2. Tavita Gagnier
3. Morgan Pyper

No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.

Defensive Line

Split End
1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner
2. Blake Mangelson OR John Nelson
4. Alden Tofa

Defensive End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Fisher Jackson
3. Logan Lutui
4. Alden Tofa

Defensive Tackle
1. Gabe Summers OR Lorenzo Fauatea
3. Bruce Mitchell OR Hunter Greer

Nose Tackle
1. Caden Haws
2. Josh Larsen OR Atunaisa Mahe
3. Joshua Singh

Outside End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Fisher Jackson OR Alden Tofa
4. Aisea Moa

No changes to the depth chart at defensive line.

Specialists

Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Kickoff
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Talmage Gunther
3. Hayden Livingston

Long Snapper
1. Austin Riggs
2. Britton Hogan

Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Cash Peterman

Kick Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther

No changes to the depth chart of the specialists.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

Isaiah Herron Georgia Southern
Football

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Ranked Matchup at Oregon

BYU will wear a third combination in as many games against Oregon

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026422_168390393_lowres
Football

Nine Takeaways from BYU's Win Over Baylor

Run defense, Jaren Hall, the ROC and more

By Joe Wheat
USATSI_19025842_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Jumps Nine Spots in the Latest AP Poll

BYU and Oregon will be a ranked matchup in week three

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026833_168390393_lowres
Football

FPI Predicts BYU-Oregon, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total

FPI updated its win projection for BYU in 2022

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19025805_168390393_lowres
Football

Predicting BYU's Ranking After Win Over No. 9 Baylor

No. 21 BYU will jump up the ranking following a win over no. 9 Baylor

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026422_168390393_lowres
Football

Social Media Reactions to BYU's Win Over Baylor

The BYU-Baylor rollercoaster caught social media's attention on Saturday night

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026834_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Embraces Kicker Jake Oldroyd After Missed Field Goals

BYU missed two game-winning field goal tries in its overtime win over no. 9 Baylor

By Casey Lundquist
byu football helmet
Recruiting

Four-Star Defender Siale Esera Commits to BYU

Esera has been one of BYU's top 2023 targets for years

By Casey Lundquist