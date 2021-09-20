BYU Releases Depth Chart for USF

How the Cougars will line up against the South Florida Bulls

After a 2-0 start, BYU will face #19 Arizona State in a matchup of two ranked teams on Saturday night. BYU released its depth chart for Arizona State on Monday, you can check it out below.

Quarterback

Jaren Hall Baylor Romney Jacob Conover

No change to the depth chart at quarterback. Jaren Hall left the game late in the fourth quarter against Arizona State. Following the game, Hall told the media, "I just got the wind knocked out of me." When asked whether he would be able to play next week against USF, Hall said yes.

Running Back

1. Tyler Allgeier OR Lopini Katoa

Allgeier and Katoa have taken all the carries in the first three games. Perhaps more running backs will have opportunities against USF.

Wide Receiver

Neil Pau'u Keanu Hill

Gunner Romney OR Chris Jackson

Puka Nacua OR Samson Nacua

After Gunner Romney suffered an injury against Arizona, the Arizona native put together an impressive performance against hometown Arizona State. Romney had six receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Tight End

Isaac Rex Dallin Holker

Fullback

Masen Wake

Isaac Rex caught two touchdown passes against the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The tight ends will need to play a big role if BYU is going to reach its potential on offense.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Blake Freeland

2. Brayden Keim

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Seth Willis

Center

1. James Empey

2. Connor Pay

Right Guard

1. Connor Pay OR Joe Tukuafu

Right Tackle

1. Harris LaChance

2. Campbell Barrington

No changes to the offensive line after week one. The offensive line has been good through three games.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. D'Angelo Mandell

2. Shamon Willis

Strong Safety

1. Chaz Ah You

2. Mitchell Price

3. Ammon Hannemann

4. Matt Criddle

Free Safety

1. Malik Moore

2. Hayden Livingston

3. Jared Kapisi OR Javelle Brown

Right Cornerback

1. Isaiah Herron

2. Kaleb Hayes

3. Jaylon Vickers

Nickel

1. Jakob Robinson OR Caleb Christensen

3. Jacob Boren

Starting cornerback Keenan Ellis suffered an injury in the first quarter against Arizona. He is still excluded from the depth chart. Isaiah Herron, who assumed his starting role, left the game against Arizona State in the first quarter with an injury. Herron did not return.

Linebackers

Jack

1. Pepe Tanuvasa

2. Drew Jensen

Mike

1. Ben Bywater

2. Drew Jensen

3. Josh Wilson

Rover

1. Max Tooley

2. Ben Bywater

Cinco

1. Morgan Pyper

2. Ammon Hannemann

Flash

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Jackson Kaufusi

After suffering an injury against Arizona State, starting mike linebacker Keenan Pili has been removed from the depth chart. Head coach Kalani Sitake said Pili tore his ACL against Arizona State.

Defensive Line

Split End

1. Lorenzo Fauataea

2. Gabe Summers

Defensive End

1. Tyler Batty

2. Blake Mangelson

Defensive Tackle

1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner

2. Gabe Summers

3. John Nelson



Nose Tackle

1. Atunaisa Mahe

2. Caden Haws

3. John Nelson

Outside End

1. Uriah Leiataua

2. Pepe Tanuvasa

3. Fisher Jackson

Atunaisa Mahe also left the game with an injury against Arizona State. Mahe is still listed as a starter this week.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith

3. Cash Peterman

Kickoff

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Holder

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther

Long Snapper - PK

1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs

Long Snapper - P

1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Cash Peterman

Kick Return

1. Caleb Christensen

2. Hobbs Nyberg

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg

2. Talmage Gunther

3. Samson Nacua

No changes on the specialists depth chart.