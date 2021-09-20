BYU Releases Depth Chart for USF
After a 2-0 start, BYU will face #19 Arizona State in a matchup of two ranked teams on Saturday night. BYU released its depth chart for Arizona State on Monday, you can check it out below.
Quarterback
- Jaren Hall
- Baylor Romney
- Jacob Conover
No change to the depth chart at quarterback. Jaren Hall left the game late in the fourth quarter against Arizona State. Following the game, Hall told the media, "I just got the wind knocked out of me." When asked whether he would be able to play next week against USF, Hall said yes.
Running Back
1. Tyler Allgeier OR Lopini Katoa
Allgeier and Katoa have taken all the carries in the first three games. Perhaps more running backs will have opportunities against USF.
Wide Receiver
- Neil Pau'u
- Keanu Hill
- Gunner Romney OR Chris Jackson
- Puka Nacua OR Samson Nacua
After Gunner Romney suffered an injury against Arizona, the Arizona native put together an impressive performance against hometown Arizona State. Romney had six receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.
Tight End
- Isaac Rex
- Dallin Holker
Fullback
- Masen Wake
Isaac Rex caught two touchdown passes against the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The tight ends will need to play a big role if BYU is going to reach its potential on offense.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Blake Freeland
2. Brayden Keim
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Seth Willis
Center
1. James Empey
2. Connor Pay
Right Guard
1. Connor Pay OR Joe Tukuafu
Right Tackle
1. Harris LaChance
2. Campbell Barrington
No changes to the offensive line after week one. The offensive line has been good through three games.
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. D'Angelo Mandell
2. Shamon Willis
Strong Safety
1. Chaz Ah You
2. Mitchell Price
3. Ammon Hannemann
4. Matt Criddle
Free Safety
1. Malik Moore
2. Hayden Livingston
3. Jared Kapisi OR Javelle Brown
Right Cornerback
1. Isaiah Herron
2. Kaleb Hayes
3. Jaylon Vickers
Nickel
1. Jakob Robinson OR Caleb Christensen
3. Jacob Boren
Starting cornerback Keenan Ellis suffered an injury in the first quarter against Arizona. He is still excluded from the depth chart. Isaiah Herron, who assumed his starting role, left the game against Arizona State in the first quarter with an injury. Herron did not return.
Linebackers
Jack
1. Pepe Tanuvasa
2. Drew Jensen
Mike
1. Ben Bywater
2. Drew Jensen
3. Josh Wilson
Rover
1. Max Tooley
2. Ben Bywater
Cinco
1. Morgan Pyper
2. Ammon Hannemann
Flash
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Jackson Kaufusi
After suffering an injury against Arizona State, starting mike linebacker Keenan Pili has been removed from the depth chart. Head coach Kalani Sitake said Pili tore his ACL against Arizona State.
Defensive Line
Split End
1. Lorenzo Fauataea
2. Gabe Summers
Defensive End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Blake Mangelson
Defensive Tackle
1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner
2. Gabe Summers
3. John Nelson
Nose Tackle
1. Atunaisa Mahe
2. Caden Haws
3. John Nelson
Outside End
1. Uriah Leiataua
2. Pepe Tanuvasa
3. Fisher Jackson
Atunaisa Mahe also left the game with an injury against Arizona State. Mahe is still listed as a starter this week.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith
3. Cash Peterman
Kickoff
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman
Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther
Long Snapper - PK
1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs
Long Snapper - P
1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Cash Peterman
Kick Return
1. Caleb Christensen
2. Hobbs Nyberg
Punt Return
1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther
3. Samson Nacua
No changes on the specialists depth chart.