BYU Releases Depth Chart for Utah State

How the Cougars will line up against the Utah State Aggies

After a 4-0 start, #13 BYU will face in-state rival Utah State on Friday night. BYU released its depth chart for Utah State, you can check it out below.

Quarterback

Jaren Hall Baylor Romney Jacob Conover

No change to the depth chart at quarterback. Jaren Hall left the game late in the fourth quarter against Arizona State and he did not play last week against USF. Whether it's Hall or Romney, BYU will start a very capable quarterback this week against the Aggies.

Running Back

1. Tyler Allgeier OR Lopini Katoa

Allgeier and Katoa have taken all the carries in the first four games. Perhaps more running backs will have opportunities against Utah State.

Wide Receiver

Neil Pau'u Keanu Hill

Gunner Romney OR Chris Jackson

Puka Nacua OR Samson Nacua

Both Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua surpassed 100 yards receiving against USF. Through four games, BYU's receiving corps is living up to the lofty preseason expectations.

Tight End

Isaac Rex Dallin Holker

Fullback

Masen Wake

Masen Wake had five receptions for 24 yards against USF. Isaac Rex caught one pass for 14 yards. The tight ends will need to play a big role if BYU is going to reach its potential on offense.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Blake Freeland

2. Brayden Keim

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Seth Willis

Center

1. James Empey

2. Connor Pay

Right Guard

1. Connor Pay OR Joe Tukuafu

Right Tackle

1. Harris LaChance

2. Campbell Barrington

No changes to the offensive line after week one. Starting right tackle Harris LaChance left the game against USF with a lower leg injury. His status for this week is unknown.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. D'Angelo Mandell

2. Shamon Willis

Strong Safety

1. Chaz Ah You

2. Ammon Hannemann

3. Mitchell Price

4. Matt Criddle

Free Safety

1. Malik Moore

2. Hayden Livingston

3. Jared Kapisi OR Javelle Brown

Right Cornerback

1. Isaiah Herron

2. Kaleb Hayes

3. Jaylon Vickers

Nickel

1. Jakob Robinson

3. Jacob Boren

Frodo

1. Ammon Hannemann

3. George Udo

The defensive backfield has been impacted by multiple injuries this season. Starting cornerback Keenan Ellis suffered an injury in the first quarter against Arizona. He is still excluded from the depth chart. Isaiah Herron, who assumed his starting role, left the game against Arizona State and did not play against USF. Defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said on Monday that BYU hopes to get Herron back this week.

Kaleb Hayes left the game with an injury against USF, but he eventually returned. Caleb Christensen suffered an injury returning a kickoff against USF - he has been removed from the depth chart.

BYU also added a position to this week's depth chart: frodo. Ammon Hannemann is listed as the starter at frodo. George Udo, who returned from injury against USF, is listed as his backup.

Linebackers

Jack

1. Pepe Tanuvasa

2. Drew Jensen

Mike

1. Ben Bywater

2. Drew Jensen

3. Josh Wilson

Rover

1. Max Tooley

2. Ben Bywater

Cinco

1. Morgan Pyper

2. Ammon Hannemann

Flash

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Jackson Kaufusi

After suffering an ACL injury against Arizona State, starting mike linebacker Keenan Pili has been removed from the depth chart.

Defensive Line

Split End

1. Lorenzo Fauataea

2. Gabe Summers

Defensive End

1. Tyler Batty

2. Blake Mangelson

Defensive Tackle

1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner

2. Gabe Summers

3. John Nelson



Nose Tackle

1. Atunaisa Mahe

2. Caden Haws

3. John Nelson

Outside End

1. Uriah Leiataua

2. Pepe Tanuvasa

3. Fisher Jackson

Atunaisa Mahe and Tyler Batty will return against Utah State after sitting out against USF with injuries, according to defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki. Caden Haws and Gabe Summers suffered injuries against USF - their status is unknown.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith

3. Cash Peterman

Kickoff

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman

Holder

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther

Long Snapper - PK

1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs

Long Snapper - P

1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Cash Peterman

Kick Return

1. Lopini Katoa

2. Javelle Brown

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg

2. Talmage Gunther

3. Samson Nacua

Caleb Christensen suffered an injury returning a kickoff against USF - he has been removed from the depth chart. Lopini Katoa and Javelle Brown will assume the kick return duties.