BYU Releases Depth Chart for Utah State

After a 4-0 start, #13 BYU will face in-state rival Utah State on Friday night. BYU released its depth chart for Utah State, you can check it out below.
Quarterback
- Jaren Hall
- Baylor Romney
- Jacob Conover
No change to the depth chart at quarterback. Jaren Hall left the game late in the fourth quarter against Arizona State and he did not play last week against USF. Whether it's Hall or Romney, BYU will start a very capable quarterback this week against the Aggies.
Running Back
1. Tyler Allgeier OR Lopini Katoa
Allgeier and Katoa have taken all the carries in the first four games. Perhaps more running backs will have opportunities against Utah State.
Wide Receiver
- Neil Pau'u
- Keanu Hill
- Gunner Romney OR Chris Jackson
- Puka Nacua OR Samson Nacua
Both Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua surpassed 100 yards receiving against USF. Through four games, BYU's receiving corps is living up to the lofty preseason expectations.
Tight End
- Isaac Rex
- Dallin Holker
Fullback
- Masen Wake
Masen Wake had five receptions for 24 yards against USF. Isaac Rex caught one pass for 14 yards. The tight ends will need to play a big role if BYU is going to reach its potential on offense.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Blake Freeland
2. Brayden Keim
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Seth Willis
Center
1. James Empey
2. Connor Pay
Right Guard
1. Connor Pay OR Joe Tukuafu
Right Tackle
1. Harris LaChance
2. Campbell Barrington
No changes to the offensive line after week one. Starting right tackle Harris LaChance left the game against USF with a lower leg injury. His status for this week is unknown.
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. D'Angelo Mandell
2. Shamon Willis
Strong Safety
1. Chaz Ah You
2. Ammon Hannemann
3. Mitchell Price
4. Matt Criddle
Free Safety
1. Malik Moore
2. Hayden Livingston
3. Jared Kapisi OR Javelle Brown
Right Cornerback
1. Isaiah Herron
2. Kaleb Hayes
3. Jaylon Vickers
Nickel
1. Jakob Robinson
3. Jacob Boren
Frodo
1. Ammon Hannemann
3. George Udo
The defensive backfield has been impacted by multiple injuries this season. Starting cornerback Keenan Ellis suffered an injury in the first quarter against Arizona. He is still excluded from the depth chart. Isaiah Herron, who assumed his starting role, left the game against Arizona State and did not play against USF. Defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said on Monday that BYU hopes to get Herron back this week.
Kaleb Hayes left the game with an injury against USF, but he eventually returned. Caleb Christensen suffered an injury returning a kickoff against USF - he has been removed from the depth chart.
BYU also added a position to this week's depth chart: frodo. Ammon Hannemann is listed as the starter at frodo. George Udo, who returned from injury against USF, is listed as his backup.
Linebackers
Jack
1. Pepe Tanuvasa
2. Drew Jensen
Mike
1. Ben Bywater
2. Drew Jensen
3. Josh Wilson
Rover
1. Max Tooley
2. Ben Bywater
Cinco
1. Morgan Pyper
2. Ammon Hannemann
Flash
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Jackson Kaufusi
After suffering an ACL injury against Arizona State, starting mike linebacker Keenan Pili has been removed from the depth chart.
Defensive Line
Split End
1. Lorenzo Fauataea
2. Gabe Summers
Defensive End
1. Tyler Batty
2. Blake Mangelson
Defensive Tackle
1. Earl Tuioti-Mariner
2. Gabe Summers
3. John Nelson
Nose Tackle
1. Atunaisa Mahe
2. Caden Haws
3. John Nelson
Outside End
1. Uriah Leiataua
2. Pepe Tanuvasa
3. Fisher Jackson
Atunaisa Mahe and Tyler Batty will return against Utah State after sitting out against USF with injuries, according to defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki. Caden Haws and Gabe Summers suffered injuries against USF - their status is unknown.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith
3. Cash Peterman
Kickoff
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith OR Cash Peterman
Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Hayden Livingston OR Talmage Gunther
Long Snapper - PK
1. Britton Hogan OR Austin Riggs
Long Snapper - P
1. Austin Riggs OR Britton Hogan
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Cash Peterman
Kick Return
1. Lopini Katoa
2. Javelle Brown
Punt Return
1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther
3. Samson Nacua
Caleb Christensen suffered an injury returning a kickoff against USF - he has been removed from the depth chart. Lopini Katoa and Javelle Brown will assume the kick return duties.