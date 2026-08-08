BYU Football Returning Starters with the Most to Prove in 2026

The BYU football program kicked off Fall Camp earlier this week. The Cougars will continue camp into next week in preparation for the first scrimmage of camp. BYU returns a lot of starters from 2025. In this article, we're highlighting the four returning starters with the most to prove in 2026.

4. Bodie Schoonover - DE

BYU defensive end Bodie Schoonover | BYU Photo

Defensive end Bodie Schoonover is entering his final season of eligibility. Schoonover played a reserve role for the Cougars in his first three seasons, then he broke through and became a starter in 2025. Schoonover got the starting nod against West Virginia and never looked back. He started the final 10 games for the BYU defense.

Schoonover was good in 2025. He finished with the third best PFF grade among defensive linemen. He had his first career sack against Iowa State, and he tallied three sacks during the back half of the 2026 season. His chief strength was playing the run. He was credited with a total of 21 stops of 2025.

So what does Schoonover have to prove? He is the veteran in a defensive end room with a lot of young talent. There are two areas, in particular, where Schoonover can improve the most to ensure he keeps his starting job.

Schoonover can be more disruptive as a pass rusher. Schoonover had a pressure rate of 8.1% in 2025, meaning he pressured the quarterback on 8.1% of pass rush snaps. That ranked behind fellow defensive ends Nusi Taumoepeau, Tausili Akana, and Hunter Clegg. If Schoonover doesn't get a little more disruptive as a pass rusher, he will probably be replaced by the younger defensive ends on obvious passing downs.

Lastly, Schoonover can finish more plays in 2026. He ranked 30th among BYU defenders in tackle grade. He missed 21% of his tackle attempts. If Schoonover can trim down his missed tackle percentage and finish a few more plays, he will be an impact player for the BYU defense.

3. Bear Bachmeier - QB

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier on day one of Fall Camp | BYU Photo

Bear Bachmeier was excellent as a true freshman. He won games in a variety of ways for the BYU offense. For a true freshman, you couldn't have asked for anything more from Bachmeier.

Going into 2026, there are a few areas where Bachmeier can improve. First, let's introduce a new chart that we'll use throughout the 2026 season: the QB radar chart. This chart shows where Bear Bachmeier ranked relative to the top 140 quarterbacks (in terms of dropbacks) in 2025. The closer to the edge of the circle, the better. For example, Bachmeier was one of the most accurate quarterbacks on mid-range throws in 2025. He ranked 19th out of 140 quarterbacks.

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier key stat rankings in 2025 | BYU On SI (Data: PFF)

Bachmeier can take better care of the football in 2026. He ranked 102nd in turnover-worthy play rate in 2025. One of the primary reasons it's rare for a true freshman to start as quarterback is turnovers. Freshman quarterbacks are much more likely to commit turnovers. Putting the ball at risk less often will help BYU take the next step as an offense.

Lastly, Bachmeier can improve as a downfield passer. There were times, particularly against Texas Tech, where Tech was daring BYU to throw it over the top. At that stage in his career, Bachmeier wasn't ready to make a defense pay for stacking the box. That has to change in 2025 if BYU is going to beat the best teams on the schedule. Bachmeier ranked 80th nationally in accuracy rate on deep throws.

The development of Bachmeier's deep ball is something we are going to watch closely throughout Fall Camp.

2. Jojo Phillips - WR

BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips on day one of Fall Camp | BYU Photo

Jojo Phillips was a standout in 2025 Fall Camp. He started the first two games of the year for BYU before suffering an injury that kept him out of the lineup for two months. Once Phillips returned, he was clearly rusty. He had three drops in November after returning from injury.

In Spring Camp, Phillips admitted that he lost some confidence last November. By the bowl game, Phillips was fully healthy and he returned to the form he showed in Fall Camp. He had four receptions on four targets for a season-high 53 yards.

BYU desperately needs a wide receiver or two to step up and become go-to targets for Bear Bachmeier. Jojo Phillips has a chance to be the primary option in BYU's offense. We will be watching his development closely throughout Fall Camp. According to BYU quarterback Treyson Bourguet, Phillips had a few contested catches in Friday's practice. Friday's practice was closed to the media.

My Day 3 Fall Camp Standouts 🏈



Offense: Jojo Phillips

Had some great catches through contact. Continues to lead the WR room. His competitive nature continues to show each rep



Defense: Cade Uluave

Speed and effort are off the charts. Will be a game changer this szn#GoCougs — Treyson Bourguet (@treysonbourguet) August 7, 2026

1. Keanu Tanuvasa - DT

BYU defensive Keanu Tanuvasa gets a sack against Stanford | BYU Photo

When Keanu Tanuvasa is at his best, he has the potential to be among the best defensive tackles in the Big 12. Last year, Tanuvasa showed flashes of his potential, but wasn't as consistent as the best defensive tackles in the league.

Tanuvasa had 6 quarterback pressures in the first two games of the season for BYU. He had 14 quarteraback pressures over the final 12 games of the season. Tanuvasa has the potential to play a more disruptive role with Justin Kirkland eating up blocks next to him.

Tanuvasa's task for 2026 is simple: consistently reach the potential that he's shown throughout his career. If he does that, BYU will take a step forward as an entire defensive unit. That's the kind of influence Tanuvasa can have on the BYU defense.

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