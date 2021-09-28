BYU Schedules 2022 Game Against Notre Dame

(Photo: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports)

Back in 2010, BYU and Notre Dame agreed to a six-game football series. The series included four games in South Bend and two games in Provo. It was an important scheduling agreement for BYU who had just declared its football independence.

However, after Notre Dame reached a scheduling agreement with the ACC that included five ACC games per year, the series was postponed after the Cougars and Irish played the first two games in South Bend. Notre Dame never made the return trip to Provo.

It's been eight years since BYU and Notre Dame faced off in 2013. On Tuesday, the two schools officially reached a compromise for the third game of the original series. Instead of playing in Provo, the two storied programs will square off in in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. The game will kick off on October 8, 2022 and it will be broadcast on NBC.

With Notre Dame officially on the schedule, BYU's schedule for its final season of football independence has taken shape. Apart from the neutral site matchup against the Fighting Irish, the Cougars will host power five foes Baylor and Arkansas, and they will travel to take on Oregon and Stanford. They will also face Wyoming, Utah State, East Carolina, Liberty, and Boise State. You can check out BYU's unofficial 2022 schedule below.

2022 Schedule