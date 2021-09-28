September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballLavell's Lounge+SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

BYU Schedules 2022 Game Against Notre Dame

Notre Dame and BYU will meet in October of 2022 in Las Vegas
Author:
byu-notre-dame

Back in 2010, BYU and Notre Dame agreed to a six-game football series. The series included four games in South Bend and two games in Provo. It was an important scheduling agreement for BYU who had just declared its football independence. 

However, after Notre Dame reached a scheduling agreement with the ACC that included five ACC games per year, the series was postponed after the Cougars and Irish played the first two games in South Bend. Notre Dame never made the return trip to Provo. 

It's been eight years since BYU and Notre Dame faced off in 2013. On Tuesday, the two schools officially reached a compromise for the third game of the original series. Instead of playing in Provo, the two storied programs will square off in in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. The game will kick off on October 8, 2022 and it will be broadcast on NBC.

With Notre Dame officially on the schedule, BYU's schedule for its final season of football independence has taken shape. Apart from the neutral site matchup against the Fighting Irish, the Cougars will host power five foes Baylor and Arkansas, and they will travel to take on Oregon and Stanford. They will also face Wyoming, Utah State, East Carolina, Liberty, and Boise State. You can check out BYU's unofficial 2022 schedule below.

2022 Schedule

  • 09/10 - Baylor
  • 09/17 - at Oregon
  • 09/24 - Wyoming
  • 09/30 - Utah State
  • 10/8 - Notre Dame
  • 10/15 - Arkansas
  • 10/22 - at Liberty
  • 11/05 - at Boise State
  • 11/19 - Dixie State
  • 11/26 - at Stanford
  • TBA - East Carolina
byu-notre-dame

BYU Schedules 2022 Game Against Notre Dame

Notre Dame and BYU will meet in October of 2022 in Las Vegas

just now
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

BYU Expected to Welcome Back Multiple Players from Injury Against Utah State

BYU's depth was tested during the month of September - the Cougars will welcome back some players from injury against Utah State

Sep 27, 2021
Puka Nacua vs USF

BYU Releases Depth Chart for Utah State

How the Cougars will line up against the Utah State Aggies

Sep 27, 2021
Royal classic away with Gifford Nielsen tribute

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Utah State

BYU has worn a different uniform combination in every game this season

Sep 27, 2021
USATSI_16829282_168390393_lowres

ESPN FPI Predicts the Remainder of BYU's Schedule

FPI favors BYU in all but two of their remaining nine games

Sep 26, 2021
USATSI_16829610_168390393_lowres

Top Performers in BYU's 35-27 Victory Over USF

BYU improved to 4-0 with a win over USF on Saturday night

Sep 26, 2021
Jaren Hall BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

BYU Starting Quarterback Jaren Hall Out Against USF

Hall sustained an injury in the fourth quarter against Arizona State

Sep 25, 2021
USATSI_13503458_168390393_lowres

How to Watch or Stream BYU vs USF

Everything you need to know to watch, stream, or listen to BYU-USF

Sep 25, 2021