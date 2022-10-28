BYU Football: Seven Steps to Big 12 Preparedness

Beginning in 2023, BYU will a member of the Big 12 conference. A 4-4 start to the 2022 season and a three-game losing streak has highlighted the need for BYU to make tweaks and improvements before it can compete for championships in the Big 12. Those improvements need to start today with a pivotal game against ECU. Here are seven steps that BYU needs to take to be ready for the Big 12.

1. Right the Ship...Tonight

The first step to Big 12 preparedness begins today. Kalani Sitake and the leaders of this team have to stop the bleeding and turn the momentum around in 2022. To date, this season has not met its lofty preseason expectations, and tonight's game against ECU could be a critical turning point. The situation would turn from bad to worse with a loss to East Carolina, and BYU would be dealing with the possibility of missing a bowl game. A win against ECU, on the other hand, could restore confidence and give BYU an opportunity end the season on a positive note.

At minimum, BYU needs to make a bowl game. At best, an 8-4 finish would reverse the momentum and keep the program moving in the right direction. Winning makes everything better in college football, including recruiting. The Cougars need to get back to winning.

2. Figure out the defensive staff

Technically speaking, BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki has not been demoted. He is working full-time with the defensive line, however, and he reportedly offered to resign after BYU's catastrophic defensive performance against Arkansas.

BYU's defense has allowed more yards per game in October than any other team in the country. If the current trends continue, BYU's defense could end up in the same category as the 2017 offense.

It sure feels like changes to the defensive staff are coming, but Sitake has said that he won't make in-season dismissals. Until something is finalized, the Cougars are in limbo with the head coach coordinating the defense. That is not sustainable. So whether it is during the season or after the season, BYU needs to figure out the future of its defensive staff. Finding a new defensive coordinator might be the best and only option after the defensive showings this month. It's hard to imagine a scenario where Sitake takes over the defense this season and gives it back after the season without changes to the staff.

3. Hit the Recruiting Trail

This season is evidence that BYU needs to recruit better to compete in the Big 12. As soon as BYU reaches the bye week, the staff needs to hit the recruiting trail in search of immediate impact players. When the season ends, they need to hit the recruiting trail again and recruit relentlessly until signing day. In the meantime, the recruiting needs to happen everyday over the phone. Getting more talent into the program is paramount.

4. A Roster Makeover

The transfer portal is the quickest method to improve a roster. When the season comes to an end, BYU needs to leverage the transfer portal as much as possible. BYU will have a compelling sales pitch for those players in the transfer portal. The Cougars can offer transfers the opportunity play in a Power Five conference and compete for playing time right away.

BYU might also see some players hit the transfer portal after the season. Obviously, BYU needs to do what it can to retain its best players. But BYU has been facing a scholarship crunch for a few years and it's limited the number of players that BYU can bring in. Losing a few players that are buried on the depth chart might help the overall health of the roster.

5. Roster Management

Between the classes of 2020 and 2021, there are 18 players that haven't been added to the roster yet. Most of those players left on missions and will return before the start of the next season. There are also a few grayshirts from the class of 2022 that are waiting to be added to the roster. BYU needs to figure what to do with all of those players. It simply can't add all of them if it is going to bring in a lot of immediate contributors from the transfer portal.

6. Find the Future at Quarterback

Unless his most recent shoulder injury impacts his draft stock, it seems likely that this will be Jaren Hall's final season at BYU. Regardless of what is said during press conferences, it's clear that Hall has been dealing with a fairly significant shoulder injury. Even though Hall hasn't been healthy, BYU's coaching staff has decided that an injured Hall still gives BYU the best chance to win.

BYU's backup quarterback is former four-star recruit Jacob Conover. Conover has been viewed as the future at quarterback ever since he signed with BYU in 2019. After three years with the program, however, Conover hasn't started a game at quarterback. Until he is proven at the FBS level, BYU needs to find a starting-quality quarterback in the portal and create a competition for the starting job in 2023.

7. Invest Like a Big 12 program

Now that BYU is in the Big 12, it needs to invest like a Big 12 program. The athletic department has already made steps in the right direction, but it has many more to go. This is a critical offseason, and BYU needs to stretch its budget as much as possible to look like a Big 12 program as early as possible.