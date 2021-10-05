October 5, 2021
BYU Football: The Statistical Leaders through Five Games

BYU's statistical leaders in the major stat categories through five games
BYU is 5-0 and ranked #10 in the country with an opportunity to improve to 6-0 with a win over Boise State on Saturday. Here are BYU's statistical leaders through five games.

Passing Yards: Jaren Hall

Jaren Hall threw for 561 yards in the first three games of the season before suffering an injury. In two starts, Baylor Romney was quickly closing the gap on Hall. Romney has thrown for 495 yards this season.

Passing Touchdowns: Jaren Hall

Jaren Hall was very effective in the red zone against Arizona, Utah, and Arizona State. He threw for seven touchdowns in the first three games.

Rushing Yards: Tyler Allgeier

No surprises here. Tyler Allgeier is one of the leading rushers in the country. Allgeier has 569 yards on the ground through five games.

Rushing Touchdowns: Tyler Allgeier

Again, no surprises here. Tyler Allgeier has accounted for all of BYU's rushing touchdowns this season with seven.

Receiving Yards: Neil Pau'u

The race for leading receiver is heating up between Neil Pau'u, Gunner Romney, and Puka Nacua. Pau'u currently holds a slight lead over Romney, and Puka Nacua is quickly closing the gap on both of them.

  1. Neil Pau'u - 281
  2. Gunner Romney - 269
  3. Puka Nacua - 201

Receiving Touchdowns: Neil Pau'u

Neil Pau'u holds the lead with four. Isaac Rex and Gunner Romney are not far behind with three each.

Tackles: Ben Bywater

One of the bright spots of the season has been the emergence of linebacker Ben Bywater. After an impressive performance against Utah State, Bywater leads the team with 35 total tackles.

Sacks: Uriah Leiataua

Nine players have tallied a total of 12 sacks for BYU this season. Defensive end Uriah Leiatau leads the Cougars in sacks with 2.5 this season.

Interceptions: Malik Moore

Malik Moore made one of the best plays of the season last week against Utah State. Moore helped over the top on a deep throw from Logan Bonner and snatched the ball out of the air, securing it with one hand on the way down.

He has two interceptions over the last three games.

Passes Defended (deflected): Kaleb Hayes

After deflecting multiple passes against Utah State, Oregon State transfer Kaleb Hayes leads the Cougars in PBUs this season with four. Isaiah Herron, D'Angelo Mandell, and Payton Wilgar are not far behind with three each.

