The Ten Players Highest-Graded Players Through Four Games

BYU is 4-0 with victories over three power five foes and the Cougars are ranked #13 in the country. Here are the ten highest-graded players through the first four games according to Pro Football Focus.

Author's note: PFF grades can be skewed by sample size. For example, defensive back Keenan Ellis is one of the highest-graded players on defense despite playing only seven snaps.

1. Baylor Romney

After playing one game this season (plus one incredibly clutch touchdown pass against Arizona State), Baylor Romney is the highest-graded player on BYU's roster. Romney deserves so much credit for his ability to step in and play well in every situation.

In the win against South Florida, Romney was 20/25 for 305 yards and three touchdowns.

2. Neil Pau'u

Through four games, Neil Pau'u leads the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. His best performance came in the opener against Arizona where he had eight receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

3. Blake Freeland

In his first year starting at left tackle, Blake Freeland has been the best pass blocker on the offensive line according to PFF. Freeland has NFL potential.

4. Gunner Romney

In the first quarter against Arizona, Gunner Romney suffered a knee injury while blocking for Tyler Allgeier. He was expected to be out for the four weeks with said injury. Instead, Romney played through the pain against Utah, Arizona State, and USF. Even while playing with a knee injury, Romney has been one of the best players on the team according to PFF.

Romney is closing the gap on leading receiver Neil Pau'u. He trails by only five yards.

5. Jaren Hall

Jaren Hall started the first three games at quarterback before suffering an injury in the fourth quarter against ASU. Hall has kept defenses off balance with his ability to throw, run, and avoid pressure.

Most importantly, he has iced games with his legs in the fourth quarter. Hall is the highest-graded runner on the team.

If Hall can start to connect on some downfield throws more consistently, he will jump up these rankings.

6. Pepe Tanuvasa

Pepe Tanuvasa is the first defender to make the top 10. Tanuvasa has improved with each game. After tallying a critical sack late in the game against ASU, he was named the defensive MVP against USF. Expect him to play a bigger role over the next two months.

7. Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua is emerging as one of the best weapons on BYU's offense. Nacua had four receptions for 102 yards against USF.

8. John Nelson

Probably the biggest surprise on this list so far. Freshman John Nelson has played well in his 61 snaps at defensive tackle. Nelson will likely be a staple on BYU's defensive line for years to come.

9. Hayden Livingston

Hayden Livingston has made the most of his 53 snaps on defense this season. The best play of Livingston's season came in the form of a game-sealing interception against Arizona.

10. Chaz Ah You

Chaz Ah You has been so good for BYU this season. He has lined up at multiple spots, and he has made an impact in every facet of the game. Of the defensive players on this list, Ah You has played the most snaps by a wide margin. He has forced turnovers, he has pressured the quarterback, and he has been reliable in coverage. Ah You is one of (arguably the most) important players on this BYU defense.