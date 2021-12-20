BYU Football: Tracking the Players that will Return for the 2022 Season

Stay up to date on the players that have decided to return, or not, for another season

Earlier this year, BYU honored 11 non-seniors as part of Senior Day. As part of the announcement, however, BYU clarified that the honored players could come back for another season. Some players are deciding whether to hang up the cleats and move on, and some are deciding between the NFL or returning to BYU next season. Below is a decision tracker for each player, this will be updated throughout the next few weeks as players announce their 2022 plans.

1. Tyler Allgeier - RB

All eyes will be on Tyler Allgeier. Allgeier over the next few weeks. Allgeier, who broke the BYU single season rushing record against UAB, will announce his NFL decision. Allgeier would have an opportunity to become BYU's all-time leading rusher should he return for one final season.

2. Mathew Criddle - DB

3. JT Gentry - OL

4. James Empey - OL

5. Drew Jensen - LB

6. Lopini Katoa - RB

Prior to the Independence Bowl, the veteran running back announced that he will return for another season.

7. Jason Money - DB

8. Neil Pau'u - WR

Neil Pau'u already accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl. He has played his last game as a BYU Cougar.

9. Gunner Romney - WR

In the days leading up to the Independence Bowl, Gunner Romney told the media that he will decide if he wants to return for another season after the bowl game. Romney will make his announcement in the coming weeks.

10. Earl Tuioti-Mariner - DL

11. Joe Tukuafu - OL

It's also worth noting those juniors that were not listed as part of senior day. Since they were not listed, it's likely that these players will return to BYU next season: