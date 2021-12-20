Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    BYU Football: Tracking the Players that will Return for the 2022 Season

    Stay up to date on the players that have decided to return, or not, for another season
    Author:

    Earlier this year, BYU honored 11 non-seniors as part of Senior Day. As part of the announcement, however, BYU clarified that the honored players could come back for another season. Some players are deciding whether to hang up the cleats and move on, and some are deciding between the NFL or returning to BYU next season. Below is a decision tracker for each player, this will be updated throughout the next few weeks as players announce their 2022 plans.

    1. Tyler Allgeier - RB

    Tyler Allgeier vs UAB in the Independence Bowl

    All eyes will be on Tyler Allgeier. Allgeier over the next few weeks. Allgeier, who broke the BYU single season rushing record against UAB, will announce his NFL decision. Allgeier would have an opportunity to become BYU's all-time leading rusher should he return for one final season.

    2. Mathew Criddle - DB

    3. JT Gentry - OL

    4. James Empey - OL

    5. Drew Jensen - LB

    6. Lopini Katoa - RB

    Lopini Katoa vs Arizona all royal

    Read More

    Prior to the Independence Bowl, the veteran running back announced that he will return for another season.

    7. Jason Money - DB

    8. Neil Pau'u - WR

    Neil Pau'u already accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl. He has played his last game as a BYU Cougar.

    9. Gunner Romney - WR

    In the days leading up to the Independence Bowl, Gunner Romney told the media that he will decide if he wants to return for another season after the bowl game. Romney will make his announcement in the coming weeks.

    10. Earl Tuioti-Mariner - DL

    11. Joe Tukuafu - OL

    It's also worth noting those juniors that were not listed as part of senior day. Since they were not listed, it's likely that these players will return to BYU next season:

    1. Keenan Ellis - DB
    2. Chaz Ah You - LB
    3. Chris Jackson - WR
    4. D'Angelo Mandell - DB
    5. Malik Moore - DB
    6. Kaleb Hayes - DB
    7. Shamon Willis - DB
    8. Pepe Tanuvasa - DL
    9. Alden Tofa - DL
    10. Lorenzo Fauatea - DL
    11. Lane Lunt - TE
    Lopini Katoa vs Arizona all royal

    BYU Football: Tracking the Players that will Return for the 2022 Season

    Stay up to date on the players that have decided to return, or not, for another season

    3 minutes ago
    BYU vs Idaho State Keanu Hill

    Independence Bowl Delayed Due to Weather

    This article will be updated with weather updates

    Dec 18, 2021
    Baylor Romney vs USF

    Baylor Romney to Start at Quarterback for BYU in Independence Bowl

    Romney is 4-0 as a starting quarterback at BYU

    Dec 18, 2021
    BYU vs Idaho State Matthew Criddle

    How to Watch or Stream BYU vs UAB in the Independence Bowl

    All the information you'll need to watch, stream, or listen to BYU-UAB

    Dec 18, 2021
    Kalani Sitake after Utah

    Five Key Things Kalani Sitake’s Extension Means for BYU Football

    Sitake's mammoth extension is good for him, but by far, BYU is the real winner.

    Dec 17, 2021
    Kalani Sitake

    10 Four-Star Recruits that BYU will Pursue in the Next Signing Class

    The class of 2023 has the potential to be one of the best in school history

    Dec 17, 2021
    kalani sitake

    BYU's 2022 Recruiting Class by the Numbers

    The numbers behind BYU's 2022 signing class

    Dec 15, 2021
    byu-football-defensive-coordinator-ilaisa-tuiaki

    Get to Know BYU's 2022 Defensive Recruiting Class

    Get to know the 2022 signees that will line up on defense

    Dec 15, 2021